Know your Enemy

On January 25, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy’s birthday, Igor Strelkov—who warned three months before his arrest that “those who have transferred their capital and their loyalty to the West continue to remain in power [in Russia]” and seek “direct collusion with the enemy”—was sentenced to four years in prison after a secret trial in Moscow proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he was a dangerous extremist.

For those who don’t know: Strelkov is a small-time blogger of little to no consequence who has committed numerous crimes against the Russian State, including “asking questions” and “trying to participate in the presidential election”. It’s about time this monster did hard labor.

The fact that Strelkov has finally been brought to justice is further proof that everything is going according to plan.

In 2015, RT described the rebellion in East Ukraine as “Strelkov’s cause”. Fast-forward to 2024 : A secret trial in Moscow finds Strelkov guilty of extremism and sentences him to four years behind bars. Stop and think about that.

I know what some of you are thinking: Isn’t there a chance that maybe Roman Abramovich will rescue Strelkov in his private jet, like he did with the Azov commanders captured in Mariupol? No, there is no chance of this, because Strelkov doesn't like Abramovich (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) and even suggested that this friendly oligarch and UK passport-holder is not a Russian patriot! Really, four years was not nearly enough.

Don’t hold your breath, Strelkov. source: Telegraph

Yes, Igor Strelkov is a scoundrel and a traitor, but in the interest of fairness I have decided to publish his “goodbye, I’m going to prison” Telegram message:

“On the verdict against Strelkov” First of all, the verdict against me is evidence that the Russian authorities seriously believe that the crisis has been overcome and there is no need to stand on ceremony with the “jingoists”, “whiners” and “all-overs” on the eve of a brilliant geopolitical victory that will write off everything. Apparently, they do not consider the possibility of defeat in the war at all. At the same time, assessing the situation in the rear and at the front, I come to a completely different conclusion. In my opinion, the United States and its allies really no longer believe in the possibility of a “victory” for Ukraine. However, with no less reason, they do not believe in the possibility of a Russian victory. In this situation, the bet of Russia’s external and internal enemies is on the further degradation of the country’s socio-economic sphere, which sooner or later (in the absence of a decisive military victory) will lead to internal political cataclysms and a unilateral cessation of military actions by Moscow with a subsequent deepening of the Troubles. The so-called “Ukraine” does not care about its owners and never has. The simultaneous collapse of the Russian Federation and Ukraine is perhaps the most desirable scenario for the collective West. We remember that a strong central government, alas, did not in any way prevent the collapse of one state in 1991... Moreover, the very presence of a nuclear arsenal can become a convincing reason for NATO countries to support intervention on Russian territory in order to take it under control followed by liquidation. Regarding one’s own destiny in the context of the next national tragedy that we are already experiencing (there is no other way to call the civil war between Russians and Russians on the territory of Ukraine), I can only say that the understandable bitterness in my soul is mixed with a certain sense of satisfaction … I cannot help but note that for the first time in 10 years after the events of 2014, the authorities stopped ignoring me. […] In the end, my [time in prison] will definitely be beneficial to the enemies of Russia, because, on the one hand, I will be “neutralized” by the forces of my potential allies, and on the other hand, my example will be an excellent “demotivator” for everyone who is ready to defend the country at the call of his soul, and not by order of his superiors. Igor Strelkov. January 25, 2024.

Strelkov’s unhinged rant should serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to ride in Roman Abramovich’s private airplane.