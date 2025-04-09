Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
Apr 9

You are killing me, Slavsquat. For a guy who was raised in sunny California and lived a decently easy life, you have won my eternal admiration for your ability to adapt to that rural environment. Your construction skills vastly exceed any ability I have! Thanks for the Institute updates and all the laughs. Can't wait for the nest episode. But, we are all waiting to see photos of the boss, Ekaterina. OH, and bringing up the little guy there is amazing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
Apr 9

The Chickenhof compares very favorably with the Peterhof Palace shown briefly in the video. I was there in 1971 and my first thought was, "This would be a great place for chickens."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture