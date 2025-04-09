Edward measuring some boards as the poultry look on apprehensively

About a week ago, the Edward Institute for Village Studies (EIVS), regarded by many as the #1 unaccredited institute for higher village learning in Novgorod Oblast, acquired 10 chicks to help replenish our chicken population, which sadly had been thinned out by the neighborhood fox in recent months.

But where to house them? Our hens had squeezed in with the goats for the winter and were in dire need of a summer residence. Preferably one without foxes.

Irina the farm headmistress sent your correspondent some design ideas.

The heartbreaking Telegram exchange

I immediately understood that I had once again vastly overstepped my capabilities as a blogger. But it was too late. “Thumbs-up.”

The next morning I put on my rubber boots and got to work. My first task would be to harvest boards, beams, and other materials from a collapsed shed that serves as the Edward Institute’s lumber quarry. Because why pay for something you can get for free with a crowbar?

Don’t forget to bring your crowbar if you go lumber mining

The only downside to this method of lumber appropriation is that there is always a 90% chance of stepping on a nail.

One of many

This friendly rusty nail inserted itself into the side of my rubber boot and came within 1 millimeter of completely murdering my foot:

Be mindful of where you put your feet, folks. Honestly that’s the best advice I can give you.

The next step was to collect furniture from abandoned buildings. A chicken coop is basically just a cabinet where you store chickens, so why not use actual dressers, cabinets, and wardrobes when constructing one? To me this is a total no-brainer.

Prefab chicken coops. Just waiting to be used.

Once you have gathered your materials, you need to build a foundation.

Perfectly level and ready for the old dressers.

Then arrange your furniture in a pleasing manner and make the necessary modifications.

At one point I thought it would be fun to have separate “rooms” in the chicken coop. I later realized that would not be fun.

Easy access to where the magic happens.

Don’t forget to add a window. I added mine before my chicken coop even had a frame. Some might say that’s way too soon to add a window. But that’s just their opinion.

Providing the chickens with stunning views of the manure pile.

Now that I had a window it was time to add other things—like a roof.

Then I slapped a door on this bad boy and called it…

… Chickenhof.

You are probably bursting with questions, so I have created a Chickenhof FAQ for your convenience.

How much did it cost to build Chickenhof?

Nearly all materials were scavenged from the lumber quarry or abandoned buildings. I bought nails, screws, hinges, and a few hook-and-eye door latches, which together totaled around $15. But I do need new rubber boots on account of all the rusty nails that nearly disemboweled me, so let’s call it $30.

How long did it take to build Chickenhof?

Approximately 60 hours. But keep in mind I am a blogger with a handsaw who has no idea what he is doing.

I want to rent Chickenhof for my wedding/BRICS conference/birthday party. Can I do that?

Absolutely. Chickenhof can accommodate at least 1 Hobbit-sized person. Please email me for availability and rates.

FOR A LIMITED TIME: Cherished paying Slavsquat subscribers will receive TWO FREE NIGHTS at Chickenhof and ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT raw eggs. (If you are normal-sized and can’t fit inside Chickenhof, we will provide you with a standard room in an actual house without chickens.) Enjoy the ultimate total immersion Novgorod village experience!

Have a pleasant Wednesday.

— Riley

