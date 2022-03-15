Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
Mar 15, 2022

No stress Riley, we know it's a difficult situation and appreciate whatever you can send along. You sure pose good questions to those who would have us believe that the oligarchs of Russia (and China) are better people than US/NATO oligarchs. One can only hope this will make them think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Mar 16, 2022

The bio lab leaks crap is pure fear porn.

Even anthrax wasn't confirmed cause of death, but hey ignore that those people took cipro, a somewhat toxic antibiotic.

Remdesevir deaths get called covid

AZT deaths get called AIDS/hiv

"Perhaps this explains why the claim that Sars-Cov-2 doesn’t exist is treated with such ardent censorship and disdain compared to the germ-friendly “lab-leak” theory which has now wormed its way into the mainstream narrative, supported even by those on the more alternative side.

Whether true or untrue, what many people fail to realise is the extent to which this theory favours the pharmaceutical industry.

In fact, not only does it favour Big Pharma, it favours the ruling “elite” by strengthening the “deadly virus” narrative, it favours vaccine manufacturers, it favours virologists, it favours the Western powers, it favours the bankers, it favours Hollywood, and it favours the WHO!

The “lab-leak” hypothesis favours just about everyone with connections to the Covid scamdemic."

https://www.newbraveworld.org/gatekeepers-of-medical-research/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture