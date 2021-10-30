In Argentina, Sputnik V is causing more adverse events than other jabs in circulation there. Some of the side effects are apparently quite serious (including death?):

Argentina's Ministry of Health has published a report on side effects following vaccination with four drugs, including Russia's Sputnik V. The vaccine from Russia is the leader in terms of side effects.

Serious side effects from all vaccines account for 2.4%, of which 0.4% required hospitalization. And here the Russian vaccine was in the lead, gaining 0.65 per 100 thousand doses. AstraZeneca / Covishield - 0, 38 per 100 thousand, and Sinopharm 0, 12 per 100 thousand. The researchers noted that the rate of side effects is quite low compared to the general rate of vaccination.

Meanwhile, there are cases that were not associated with the vaccine, but the diseases appeared after the injection. These are such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, platelets and pericarditis.

At the same time, "thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura" was among the serious side effects in Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. There have been cases of death. There are nine in total.