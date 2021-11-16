Dr. Alexander Redko—an accomplished surgeon, professor of medical sciences, and civil servant—has been saying some very rude things about the Russian government and its unassailable COVID serum:

“I do not think that the coronavirus is being fought in Russia and in the world, rather [they create] the appearance of this struggle, [it] is used both in Russia and in the world for their own unseemly purposes,” the scientist said. The professor emphasized that these goals are rather “political and economic”.

[…]

Assessing the statistics of the incidence of coronavirus, Redko said that, according to him, in a region like St. Petersburg, “3.2 thousand people get sick a day, while in April of this year 710 people fell ill a day.”

The scientist noted that the relative mortality rate from COVID in six months has doubled, that is, from 31 to 67 people per day. At the same time, the doctor specifies, today in St. Petersburg a million more people have been vaccinated than in April.

“From this we can conclude that vaccination (and thirty percent of our citizens have already been vaccinated) did not reduce, but increased the mortality rate and did not reduce the incidence rate,” Redko explained.

[…]

The doctor explained that the usual time for making a vaccine, which also includes vaccine trials, is at least six years. However, Redko draws attention, the currently used vaccines were manufactured and began to be used within a few months, which is fundamentally unacceptable.

[…]

To his colleagues - doctors, virologists, scientists who are silent, being under the pressure of the global trend, Redko urged them not to remain silent. Silence in this case, according to the scientist, is unacceptable and immoral.

“Colleagues, be honest,” the doctor said to the representatives of his profession. “The future of your children and your country depends on you. <...> You are not pawns here, not some cogs in someone else's mechanism ... A person who is not able to say 'no' is not worthy of respect,” the professor turned to colleagues.