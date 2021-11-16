Edward Slavsquat

baboon
Nov 16, 2021

He won't get shipped to a penal colony, the pressure will get to him and he'll jump out of a window of a tall building. Which is perfectly normal and totally not suspicious at all.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/russian-doctors-dead-icu-mysterious-accidents-70529268

2 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
Natalie
Nov 16, 2021

I sincerely hope Professor Redko will not be "unpersoned". We need men of principle and integrity.

