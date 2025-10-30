Most Russia watchers consider Kirill Dmitriev to be the highest-ranking White Hat in the Kremlin (not including V. V. Putin)

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Putin’s special representative for economic cooperation with foreign states, has activated BEAST MODE. You already know about how Kirill DENOUNCED the worldwide rollout of mandatory digital IDs. Well, buckle up, because this Kremlin White Hat has just done something 10,000x more anti-globalist.

Dmitriev recently gave a TED Talk (or something) in which he EXPOSED the Big Pharma mRNA agenda—a campaign of medical murder that the Kremlin has been fighting tooth and nail to stop:

I have decided to annotate Dmitriev’s incredibly brave statements so that patriots around the world can better understand the Kremlin’s masterful end game.

(I have preserved Dmtriev’s broken English as a way to demonstrate that literally anyone can attend Stanford and Harvard Business School.)

Let’s begin.

Dmitriev: “We launched Sputnik V vaccine, which was very much a natural vaccine.”

Sputnik V is based on a patent for a “genetic vaccine”.

According to Sputnik V’s official website, the vaccine utilizes an all-natural “vector-based” technology: “The gene from adenovirus, which causes the infection, is removed while a gene with the code of a protein from another virus spike is inserted.”

Alexander Gintsburg, the alleged mastermind behind Russia’s “natural” vaccine, has publicly acknowledged that “the two technologies that underpin AstraZeneca’s vaccine and Sputnik V are very similar.”

If you are familiar with AstraZeneca’s vaccine, you know that it is an all-natural herbal remedy that inexplicably causes blood clots.

Let’s continue.

Dmitriev: “So [Sputnik V] was based on human adenovirus. [Adenovirus] is a virus that humans lived with for 30,000 years. So, you can say it’s been tested for 30,000 years.”

Sputnik V was granted emergency use authorization in Russia after a two-month trial involving 76 individuals. Not exactly 30,000 years—but close?

As a testament to Sputnik V’s 30,000-year history of time-tested excellence, the final results of the vaccine’s Phase III trials were designated a “commercial secret” and withheld from the public.

The Gamaleya Center, which developed Sputnik V, claimed it was able to create this miracle vaccine in a mere 14 days. Gamaleya was able to achieve this incredible feat by basing Sputnik V on a genetic MERS vaccine that never finished clinical trials and was never used.

The expedited development of Sputnik V was so unprecedented that the head of the Russian Health Ministry’s ethics board, Alexander Chuchalin, resigned his post a day before the vaccine was approved.

In September 2021, Russian medical professionals held a conference to share their experiences with the country’s aggressive (and often coercive) campaign to inject the population with Sputnik V (two other Russian-made vaccines were used, but in negligible quantities). Here is one testimony from Russian doctor Sofya Naumenko:

I have been working as a general practitioner for more than 15 years, and I have never seen such a number of patients after vaccination. We have always had vaccines, but complications were rare. Now I receive patients with complications on a daily basis. They are divided into two types: urgent and delayed complications. It can be both the most difficult conditions, and those that many do not immediately pay attention to. […] Even if people think they tolerated the vaccine well, there is no guarantee that they won’t experience the same problems two months later. The main problems include damage to the nervous tissue and blood clotting. It turns out that we are already treating people for vaccination, not for the disease. The current situation is extremely dangerous.

You can read more about Sputnik V’s safety here.

Russia does not maintain a publicly accessible VAERS-like database for reporting post-vaccination complications, and the Russian government has shut down grassroots efforts to collect data on suspected side effects.

Despite government attempts to shield Sputnik V from scrutiny, Russian media has documented cases where Russians—even very young Russians—have “died suddenly” after being vaccinated.

In February 2024, a patient advocacy group in Russia declared Sputnik V an unlawful medical experiment.

And this is where Dmitriev TOOK THE GLOVES OFF and dropped some real TRUTH BOMBS…

Dmitriev: “Now, the alternative [to Sputnik V] was newly developed mRNA technology. And by the way, it’s a great technology, and we have cancer vaccine based on mRNA technology, but its consequences have not been studied mid-term or long-term.”

Why is Dmitriev being so modest about Russia’s mRNA-based triumphs? Let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane…

September 28, 2022:

The Gamaleya Center has begun to develop an mRNA vaccine against coronavirus, [according to deputy director Denis Logunov]. “mRNA vaccines have a very important advantage: they can be administered at least every month, even every day,” [Logunov said]. […] Logunov said that mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna provide immunity after three to four vaccinations.

November 29, 2023:

Scientists from the Gamaleya Center expect to use their mRNA-platform to develop vaccines against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

December 6, 2023:

The first industrial production of components necessary for the creation of mRNA vaccines against viral infections, bacterial infections, and cancer in Russia was launched by two firms, Biosan and Biolabimx, in Novosibirsk.

April 24, 2024:

Scientists in St. Petersburg are developing an experimental mRNA platform to create vaccines and drugs that will help in the treatment and prevention of serious diseases. […] [Researchers from St. Petersburg Polytechnic University] said mRNA is the most versatile platform for creating drugs quickly… The creation of the platform, among other things, will allow a new approach in the fight against infections: HIV, hepatitis C, respiratory viruses, and others.

May 15, 2024:

The creation of mRNA vaccine production on the territory of the Russian Federation to combat cancer and viral diseases will be one of the most important tasks in the next two years. This opinion was expressed to journalists by deputy director of the Gamaleya Center, Denis Logunov. “Despite the criticism that is heard about the mRNA vaccine, it is still the future, and not far off. [mRNA] is already used in the fight against COVID … [and soon it will be used] in the fight against cancer or with viral and chronic diseases … In the next couple of years, I believe that one of the most important tasks is to create the production of [mRNA vaccines] in the territory of the Russian Federation for laboratory technologies,” Logunov said.

On November 24, 2024, Veronika Skvortsova, head of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), told Putin that her agency had developed a “unique platform for the creation of mRNA vaccines”.

She reassured Putin that unlike the technology championed by Moderna and Pfizer, her mRNA platform used “special biotechnological techniques” to “nullify” all possible side effects.

Skvortsova, who previously served as Russia’s health minister, was a member of the Bill Gates-funded Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, a “a high-level platform” to help the world prepare for “disease outbreaks”.

Former members of this prestigious committee include America’s most trusted doctor, Anthony Fauci.

July 7, 2025:

A new, effective way to produce an enzyme to create mRNA vaccines that were used to combat COVID-19 was developed in Novosibirsk. This is reported by the official publication, “Science in Siberia”. mRNA-based vaccines are a flexible tool in the fight against viruses and bacteria (for example, COVID-19), and they are also considered a means of therapy for cancer, allergies, and other diseases. The advantages of mRNA vaccines are the speed and simplicity of their development compared to classical approaches.

August 12, 2025:

The use of mRNA technologies as the basis of the new Russian vaccine for tick-borne encephalitis will make the drug more effective and cheaper, and will also allow you to forego revaccination for three years.

Why is Russia developing mRNA vaccines without first studying the mid-term or long-term consequences of this technology? Curious minds want to know.

Let’s return to Dmitriev…

Dmitriev: “And we warned, guys, [mRNA] is a new technology, maybe you have to be a bit careful? No. Two billion, three billion people were injected with mRNA technology, not studied before. And now some people are finding out some of the consequences of this decision…”

What “warning” is Dmitriev referring to?

In December 2020, CNN’s Richard Quest asked Dmitriev if he felt “comfortable” with Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA shots.

“Of course, we believe all of those vaccines can be very successful,” Dmitriev replied.

Dmitriev has always insisted that Sputnik V’s AstraZeneca-inspired genetic formula is superior to mRNA vaccines, but it might be a stretch to claim he actively campaigned against Pfizer and Moderna’s shots.

On the contrary, Dmitriev advocated for combining Sputnik V with mRNA injections to create super-safe-and-effective vaccine “cocktails” that would guarantee super-duper immunity.

Here is a news report from October 13, 2021:

The creators of the Sputnik V vaccine are conducting joint research with Pfizer in two countries, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told reporters on Wednesday. “We already have a joint study with Moderna in Argentina, where they are currently exploring the combination of Sputnik and Moderna. There are also two other countries that are currently conducting research on the Pfizer and Sputnik combinations, and we believe that this will be a very successful combination,” he said. The head of RDIF stressed that the combination of Sputnik vaccines with other vaccines will be an effective way to cope not only with the delta strain, but also with future mutations of the coronavirus.

Dmitriev wasn’t the only important Russian person to advocate for mRNA-vaxxing everyone (including Russians). TASS reported on November 19, 2021:

“My opinion is that the more vaccines, the better,” [Dmitry Shchebylyakov, who helped develop Sputnik V], said, answering the question of whether it was worth allowing Russians to be vaccinated with foreign drugs. Shcheblyakov pointed out that the Gamaleya Center, with the support of [Kirill Dmitriev’s] Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has already conducted research into vaccine combinations, for example, with the British drug AstraZeneca, Chinese Sinovac, and Pfizer. “We see that the combination of different vaccines made by different technologies has only advantages,” he said.

And so on.

Kirill concluded…

Dmitriev: “So, the lesson here is, let’s really think about facts. Sometimes Russia says things that make sense, and its opinions cannot be ignored.”

…

…

Is that the lesson we learned today, Kirill?