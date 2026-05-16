On May 14-15, BRICS foreign ministers met in New Delhi to exchange views on “major global and regional matters”.

In a document summarizing the results of the two-day summit, the bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the “BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus”.

Conspicuously absent from the 63-point statement is any mention of the fact that the United States and Israel have assassinated Tehran’s senior leadership and killed scores of civilians as part of an ongoing war against member-state Iran.

India, which currently chairs BRICS, said on Friday that “there were differing views among some members” on this matter. The United Arab Emirates, which hosts US military bases that have been targeted by Iranian strikes, reportedly blocked language condemning the US-Israel attack on Iran from appearing in the document.

On the first day of the summit, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghch said Tehran was a “victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering” and urged BRICS to take a firm stand against “Western hegemony and the sense of impunity that the US believes it is entitled to”.

On Wednesday, at a separate gathering of BRICS representatives in Brazil, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, “urged BRICS members to confront unilateralism and hold aggressors accountable for illegal strikes against member states,” Mehr News reported.

Despite the urging of Tehran, BRICS was unable to muster the courage to issue a statement condemning US-Israel aggression against Iran. source: Mehr News )

While the statement published on Friday doesn’t include any language about the war being waged against Iran, BRICS foreign ministers were all in agreement on the need to “strengthen international climate action”, and praised the “deepening of cooperation in [WHO-led] global health initiatives”, as evidenced by the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: BRICS.

Not the Goldman Sachs-coined acronym we need, but probably the Goldman Sachs-coined acronym we deserve.