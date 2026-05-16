Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

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Terie Strock's avatar
Terie Strock
6d

It was the fakest of times, it was the gayest of times.

AI Chs Dickens 🤡🌎

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J.-J.
5dEdited

Post British Occupation, India has always been a free-masonic whore. The exact same can be said about Turkey. I have never believed anything about the so-called BRICS: they all fall in the same category. Of course I’m not in any way referring to the ordinary people of those countries but exclusively to the scum leaders inflicted upon them. Which is not to say that all of the Iranian actors in this disgusting war are traitors. Most are indeed sincere and courageous, ready to do the right thing for their country. Lets not forget that the Iranian Government participated in the COVID slow genocide! This is such a fucked up world!

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