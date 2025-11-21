While the lamestream media obsess over a fire that broke out at COP30, another Brazilian fire—the metaphorical kind, the kind that zoomers use to indicate that something is very cool (multipolar), i.e., “that is fire”—went largely unreported: BRICS co-founder Brazil and the European Union have called on the nations of the world to integrate their national carbon markets.

Brazil and the EU said their newly formed Open Coalition on Compliance Carbon Markets will promote “carbon markets as one of the drivers of climate action” while seeking “interoperability of compliance carbon markets in the long term”.

Praising the carbon market alliance with BRICS’ Brazil, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said:

Carbon pricing has become a central tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a strong business case for the economy and for the people. I am happy to confirm the support of the European Union to the Declaration on the Open Coalition on Compliance Carbon Market. We want to work closely with Brazil and with many like-minded partners on putting a price on carbon.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was similarly supportive of the coalition’s mission to create international standards for carbon markets.

“Carbon markets can become important sources of public revenue, but they will only gain scale if countries move towards common parameters,” Lula noted.

The carbon market alliance already boasts 18 members, including BRICS’ multipolar powerhouse, China.

Russia, South Africa, and India, all of whom are developing national carbon markets, have not yet joined their fellow BRICS members in the newly formed alliance.

But not everyone is as excited as BRICS about buying and selling carbon.

“Carbon markets are a new way for billionaires and corporations to extract more wealth from our territories,” said Anderson Amaro, a member of Brazil’s Small Farmers’ Movement and the Latin American Coordination of Rural Organizations.

Some might find it strange that the EU (Satanic West) and BRICS members (our multipolar saviors) would work together to integrate their carbon markets.

But it is not so strange if you stop and think about it.

Turning carbon, an essential element for all life on Earth, into a tradable commodity probably won’t protect the environment or prevent Category 5 hurricanes or whatever, but it’s very profitable for Goldman Sachs, and at the end of the day, isn’t that what really matters?

And so it’s perfectly logical that BRICS members would join forces with the EU to “put a price on carbon”.

After all, BRICS is a Goldman Sachs-coined acronym—did you think it would be bad for business?