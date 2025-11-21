Edward Slavsquat

Charlotte Ruse
Nov 21

“interoperability of compliance carbon markets in the long term”.

"Interoperability" is a key term in that it's similar to the notion of the decades old PROMIS Software (Prosecutor's Management InformatIon System). In other words, it's a management information system for public prosecution. This time, however, it'll be AI driven surveilling "all" human activity. The intention is to monitor the world's carbon intake ensuring techno/fascist billionaires are supplied with plenty of free energy while the last bits of wealth are extracted from the proles via a carbon tax. 🤑

Another objective, is to control travel by analyzing each person's carbon intake. Maybe, that's why part of the agenda is to herd most of the population into 15-minute smart cities. Techno/fascists want these "fiefdoms" to be completely privatized and run like a corporation.

To put it simply, AI technology deployed by the ghouls will immiserate most of the population who'll be relegated to biometrically controlled medieval serfdom.. 😵‍💫

Jeffrey Strahl
Nov 21

Thanks, Riley. Once again, your intrepid reporting brings us details of the brilliant plan being implemented by the BRICS fearless leaders to overthrow the ruling unipolar world order by.... joining it wholesale and continuing to pursue its aims under another name, "The Multipolar World Order." A master advertising producer would be proud of such a rebranding masterful stroke. And i'm sure the dissident analysts in the West would be only too happy to jump on board. "The name is everything, the content is nothing" will be the new slogan of the "freedom" movement.

And what a coincidence as to the enthusiastic backing of Goldman Sachs. After all, BRICS was the brainchild of a Goldman Sachs paper in 2001 (and the US Army War College in 1992)

https://gnomes4truth.medium.com/goldman-sachs-brics-alternative-world-scenarios-b203957d3580

Goldman Sachs & BRICS: Alternative World Scenarios, Sebs Solomon, 7/3/22.

