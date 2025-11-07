Edward Slavsquat

The pyschopathic deceitful ghouls need all the fossil fuel to operate thousands of AI data centers. The proles will be relegated to electric vehicles, or ultimately self-driving cars.

The objective is to herd millions into smart cities China-style without all the pretty bells and whistles. 😁

The Sustainability Agenda actually means ensuring thousands of AI surveillance data centers are sustained via the natural resources confiscated from "powerless plebs." Excuse the pun.😆

Once again, many thanks, Riley, for exposing the ugly capitalist exploitative nature of BRICS, which often masquerades as some sort of progressive alternative for the world's non elites, a charade which is readily taken up by Western dissident commentators, analysts and activists, desperate to see someone, anyone who might offer "hope."

Climate chaos, a worsening crisis induced by the operations of the global industrial capitalist system, is very real. But "solutions" like carbon markets, EVs, "green" tech, the "Green New Deal,"... are just efforts by the elites to use it to further their own business schemes as well as advance the 24/7 surveillance/control agenda known as 4IR, Agenda2030, UN SDGs,....

In preparation for the COP30 summit in Belem, the Brazilian government clear cut tens of thousands of acres of Amazon rain forest to construct as 6-lanes freeway which will provide better access to the location. A large part of the world's lungs will be replaced by a ... highly polluting superhighway, no matter how the vehicles using it are powered. If this was related to the world a few years ago, it would have been regarded as parody, a sequel to the 1985 classic movie "Brazil,." But here we are.

