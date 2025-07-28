COME STEAM WITH ME (RUSSIA CHAOS Q&A)
Too much going on here so I guess just tell me what you're curious about?
It’s been exactly one year since the last Edward Slavsquat Q&A, so why don’t we do another one of those? Alternatively, I could try to finish one of the 10,000 partially completed blog posts currently languishing in the Drafts, but why would I do that?
Things have become noticeably more weird in the village and in Russia and basically everywhere since the Q&A from July 28, 2024, so I’m hoping for some good Qs from you guys and gals.
Please submit your queries in the comments section below. Do not send them via email!
In order to expedite the answering process, I will be replying to questions directly in the comments section. If your question inspires me I might reply with an audio/video recording.
I am open to answering any and all questions, although it would make more sense if they were somehow Russia-related? But I reserve the right to bypass questions that are excessively personal or provocative, like “would you rather smoke hookah with Audrey Hepburn or Greta Garbo?” This is a family-friendly blog. Get your head out of the gutter.
1. What's the local gossip on the war - does anyone care, who do they blame for it not ending?
2. What are the demographics in the countryside - age, race, family size etc?
3. What's the cost of land and/or housing?
4. How often do you travel to a bigger town/city for supplies? Or are you fully self sufficient?
5. Which stereotype is more real - countryside people are a bunch of bumpkins or they're much more real/based than city slickers
Thank you in advance, your blog is both entertaining and education 🙂
OK Slavsquat, here goes. Henry David Thoreau lived at Walden Pond for two years, two months, and two days. He built a cabin on the shore in 1845 and stayed there until 1847. During this time, he documented his experiment in simple living and his observations of nature, which later became his famous book, Walden.
I have two questions for you!
1) What are your observations and thoughts about living a simple life amongst nature in rural Russia?
2) When are you going to write your "Walden" book?
I'm honored and privileged to have worked with you, known you, and called you a friend. You, like Thoreau are a naturalist, a civil disobedient, a philosopher, and a searcher for the deeper meanings in life.
Explain yourself!