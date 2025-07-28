Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Oaker
7d

1. What's the local gossip on the war - does anyone care, who do they blame for it not ending?

2. What are the demographics in the countryside - age, race, family size etc?

3. What's the cost of land and/or housing?

4. How often do you travel to a bigger town/city for supplies? Or are you fully self sufficient?

5. Which stereotype is more real - countryside people are a bunch of bumpkins or they're much more real/based than city slickers

Thank you in advance, your blog is both entertaining and education 🙂

Regis Tremblay
7d

OK Slavsquat, here goes. Henry David Thoreau lived at Walden Pond for two years, two months, and two days. He built a cabin on the shore in 1845 and stayed there until 1847. During this time, he documented his experiment in simple living and his observations of nature, which later became his famous book, Walden.

I have two questions for you!

1) What are your observations and thoughts about living a simple life amongst nature in rural Russia?

2) When are you going to write your "Walden" book?

I'm honored and privileged to have worked with you, known you, and called you a friend. You, like Thoreau are a naturalist, a civil disobedient, a philosopher, and a searcher for the deeper meanings in life.

Explain yourself!

