This is a safe space.

It’s been exactly one year since the last Edward Slavsquat Q&A, so why don’t we do another one of those? Alternatively, I could try to finish one of the 10,000 partially completed blog posts currently languishing in the Drafts, but why would I do that?

Things have become noticeably more weird in the village and in Russia and basically everywhere since the Q&A from July 28, 2024, so I’m hoping for some good Qs from you guys and gals.

Please submit your queries in the comments section below. Do not send them via email!

In order to expedite the answering process, I will be replying to questions directly in the comments section. If your question inspires me I might reply with an audio/video recording.

I am open to answering any and all questions, although it would make more sense if they were somehow Russia-related? But I reserve the right to bypass questions that are excessively personal or provocative, like “would you rather smoke hookah with Audrey Hepburn or Greta Garbo?” This is a family-friendly blog. Get your head out of the gutter.

I made this banya just for you:

Don’t be shy. You’re among friends now.