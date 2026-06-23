Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
10hEdited

Thanks for this very interesting piece of news that no one in the mainstream media in the west would show the least bit of interest in letting us know about , let alone attempting any analysis as to the mix of factors why this is happening.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
10h

Look at these demons that rule over us. Look at how they all copy one another, glorying in our immiseration and enslavement. It’s the same pattern again and again. Monsters all of them.

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