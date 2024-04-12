DECISION 2024: NAME THIS PUPPY
IF YOU DON'T VOTE THE LESSER-OF-TWO-EVIL-NAMES WON'T WIN
Please help Edward Slavsquat name his village puppy.
We did a photoshoot to help you decide:
Here is some information that might help you nominate a name:
Sex: male
Hobbies: eating and sleeping and peeing
Also likes to lick things
Noticeably more relaxed and lackadaisical than his 9 brothers and sisters
