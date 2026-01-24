Edward Slavsquat

Tazzy.
Jan 25

It is a ride folks, a rollercoaster except you can't get off, just treat it for what it is , entertainment , I cheer , I boo , I feign belief as that makes it more visceral and I sleep really deep and long at night. After all it is only a play of concepts, words, and words are never the actual thing .

Dale
Jan 24

I had been regularly posting on FB to my friends only since 2011 with very little interaction, perhaps mostly due to my social interaction deficits. Just a few weeks ago I decided to stop posting there because it felt like I was alienating more people than I was informing. Plus if they don't get it by now, after all these years, what's the point of continuing? I feel that I've done what I can given my own limitations and situation.

Plus, shit is now getting absolutely insane and I'm expecting worse to come before it might get actually realistically better. I'm an old guy with health issues, not in fighting form, and my sense is that the tightening of the noose will continue to scoop up more and more of us through various ways and means. And for me, since I suck at this anyway, it has come to what's the point for me to continue? I'm still somewhat active on X, but I have like 300 followers, no reach, and I can't afford to spend too much time there (which I regularly do anyway) because I find it to be toxic to my well being.

The truth of the Western world's situation is absolutely horrific and sickening, and our government "leaders" and judges and attorneys and media have mostly all sold out for bribes or blackmail leaving our streets full of very violent criminals. A large percent of the population seems intractably attached to whatever the mainstream media propaganda says. I do have faith that this will ultimately turn around, and am thankful for those like you that keep shining the light into the darkness.

