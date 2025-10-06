Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
Oct 6

Riley and Katja, hang in there. You have a ton of people behind you. When one door closes, another opens. Been the story of my life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Theresa Connelly's avatar
Theresa Connelly
Oct 6

Good luck, Riley. And may God preserve and protect you, Katya, little Edward, his mother, and your whole endearing cast of characters. May the human drama you are playing out soon transition into the "And they all lived happily ever after" part.... Hugs and prayers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture