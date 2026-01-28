The “biometric entrance” at the “school of the future”.

I come bearing predictable news. From our friends at Katyusha.org:

Our dire forecast regarding the implementation of biometrics in schools, which we presented in a large analytical report in early December, is being confirmed. Following the [biometric ID] pilot program [for schoolchildren] in Tatarstan and several other regions participating in the experiment, the Leningrad Region has also extended its hand to children’s biometrics—as well as the country’s leading banker.

Katyusha is referring to a recent meeting between Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko and Sber CEO Herman Gref, which resulted in “new promising projects” for the region, including the creation of a “biometric access project” that will allow children to “enter school securely and instantly, without cards or passes.”

Sounds very safe and convenient, no?

Drozdenko also boasted that Gref’s Leningrad cattle tag initiative would be the first “biometric access point” for schoolchildren in Russia. This is not even remotely true, and to this very day nobody knows why he said something so obviously untrue, but whatever.

“Local officials are confident that next-generation cameras will ensure the safety of students and will monitor when they enter and leave an educational institution.” (source: Kazanfirst.ru )

Possibly Drozdenko meant that his region was joining a nationwide trend, spearheaded by Moscow, to “voluntarily” cattle-tag every Russian schoolchild.

If this is what Drozdenko meant, then yes, he is more or less correct.

Let us recall that in August, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko stressed the importance of cattle-tagging all schoolchildren, arguing that “entry to school ‘by face’ is not only convenient, but also very safe.”

Those are his actual words.

As for Mr. Herman Gref, the former (?) WEF Board of Trustees Member, the author of the preface to the Russian-language edition to Klaus Schwab’s The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Virus warrior who provided funding and “logistics” for the creation of Sputnik V, the turbo-patriot whose daughter lives in London ….

Do I need to say it? I feel like I say it every week. I don’t want to say it anymore. I’m tired of saying it.

Gref’s Great Reset profile is still available on the WEF’s website: https://www.weforum.org/people/herman-gref/

It’s just nice to know that Gref’s “schools of the future” will pump out generations of young adults who will think that “paying with a smile” is completely normal.

And it will be. And Gref will smile.