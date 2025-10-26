Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica's avatar
Jessica
Oct 26

What a price to pay to prove Russia is just like the rest of the new world order- thanks and so sorry for your loss of the farm and the community there. I live in Colombia it’s nice here and very affordable. I recommend it if you’re looking for new horizons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Charles Bausman's avatar
Charles Bausman
Oct 26

I'll bet my last blini that this had nothing to do with anything Katya was doing, and that what happened was that some Russian fat cats got tired of Riley making fun of their clot-shot, globo-digital insanity, and just wanted to do something mean to you. It’s not even about getting you to write less, because, obviously, you can do that from anywhere. In fact, it would probably motivate you to ridicule them even more. And doing the same thing to you would have been much more problematic, because you have a son in Russia, and it would cause a lot more negative publicity. Pathetic, petty, and retarded, but it is what it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture