Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rajesh's avatar
Rajesh
Mar 8, 2024Edited

I'm from India, one would think, we would be drowning in Rubles, Dollars and Euros with all Russian exports to the west, the reality is, India's largest company Reliance Industries owns the biggest Refinery in the world.

The owner Mukesh Ambani is the Richest Asian in the world. Satanic forces planned this for like 100 years, recently, the owner of this company Ambanis had its youngest son wedding ceremony and from Bill gates to larry fink of BlackRock to mark Zuckerberg came plus 100 other billionaires while 99.99% of us live in piss poor conditions. They spend close to 150 million dollars for the pre-wedding, the bigger wedding is in July.

so if one thinks, India is benefiting is sadly mistaken, India like Russia and the west is controlled by the same Satanic Forces, normies aka humans live poor while the lizard genetics enjoy all the wealth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
SIRIUS's avatar
SIRIUS
Mar 7, 2024Edited

Russian govt is just as Satanic as the western ones. The "war" between them is a fantasy play. In reality, America and Russia (the people) were never enemies. And whoever believes this fantasy is then made into cannon fodder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture