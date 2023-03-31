derevenskaya zhizn'

Should you sell all of your belongings and move to a remote corner of Russia that has yet to be 3D hologram-mapped by Yandex?

Sure, why not?

We asked non-Russian Russia resident “Ekaterina” to tell us about life in the derevnya.

Edward: You’ve lived in cities your whole life. Why did you decide to move to a village?

Ekaterina: Because cities are fake. They gathered us all into a cage. We were born into it, and our parents told us, “You gotta get a job and make money.” What bullshit.

Edward: But there’s no Tinder or Uber Eats in the village. Explain your reasoning here.

Ekaterina: I wake up and I open my door and stand on the grass and look up at the sky and take a deep breath. That's life.

The other thing in the city with Uber Eats—that's convenience, not life. It’s fake. Because you’re always looking for something else, always trying to make yourself happy in some retarded way.

