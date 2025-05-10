There’s a lot going on here.

Hello. How are you?

I am pleased to present the second installment of the Edward Institute for Village Studies’ (EIVS) new Netflix series, At the Tomb of the Unknown Villager.

The time capsule I opened in this episode was full of surprises.

I have been zooming around in my neighbor’s hot rod delivering bags of manure to vegetable gardens in need, but I promise soon that I will write about Goldman Sachs-coined acronyms, or the futility of Not War, or something else Newsworthy, even though I do not read the News anymore.

Until next time,

Riley