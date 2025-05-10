Hello. How are you?
I am pleased to present the second installment of the Edward Institute for Village Studies’ (EIVS) new Netflix series, At the Tomb of the Unknown Villager.
The time capsule I opened in this episode was full of surprises.
I have been zooming around in my neighbor’s hot rod delivering bags of manure to vegetable gardens in need, but I promise soon that I will write about Goldman Sachs-coined acronyms, or the futility of Not War, or something else Newsworthy, even though I do not read the News anymore.
I'm glad to see that your neighbor's hot rod is still running and doing commendable service.
I don't mind if you don't feel like reporting on The News. Any news from your Village is plenty newsworthy and much more interesting.
Interesting shrine, to cigarettes and a holywood movie! The first Terminator was very scary when I saw it. A robot with a red eye crawling towards the protagonists.... When I rewatch it, there is no fear at all. I guess that kind of fear is now baseline.