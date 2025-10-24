Edward Slavsquat

Jeffrey Strahl
Oct 24

One of my biggest intellectual irritants is the way so many "freedom" people hang on to every word of Scott Ritter and his ilk, and continue hanging on no matter how his endless drivel twists and turns in utter defiance of facts. It's because he tells them what they wanna hear, namely "the defeat of the evil empire and the rise of the righteous BRICS is right around the next corner, friends." Riley, thanks again for speaking truth to power, and speaking truth to the powers-that-would-be and powers wannabes.

Charlotte Ruse
Oct 24

Then logically speaking the following victims were also victorious as they lanquished in Nazi Concentration Camps: Jews; Roma and Sinti people including blacks; Slavic people, from Poland and Russia; political opponents, primarily communists, trade unionists and social democrats; and those whose religious beliefs conflicted with Nazi ideology, such as Jehovah’s Witnesses.

They were all victorious as they were being tortured and genocided. The "ultimate winner" is facism. It prevails and has been transformed into an efficient highly profitable techno/fascist killing machine. 🤑🤑🤑🤑

