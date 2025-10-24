“Scott Ritter: A Palestinian Victory!” October 13, 2025. (source: YouTube )

It was a morning much like any other. I jumped out of bed, rushed to my computer, and loaded up YouTube. My body began to tingle with anticipation and excitement.

How many victories had occurred while I was sleeping? Two? Maybe five?

The mainstream media are engaged in a conspiracy of silence to prevent me from knowing all the different ways in which I am constantly winning. Thankfully, there are a few good men—men who sell silver bars on the internet—who are brave enough to see through the pessimism of observable reality and declare victory, always, no matter what:

Hi everyone! Judge Andrew Napolitano here for Judging Freedom. Today is Monday, October 13, 2025. Scott Ritter will be with us in just a moment on the Palestinian victory. Of course, you wouldn’t know that if you listened to President Trump or Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today.

Scott Ritter was going to discuss…“the Palestinian victory”? This was too much, even for a seasoned victor such as myself.

I began to scream loudly:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, STOP THE LIVESTREAM.

PULL THE PLUG, JUDGE.

I WILL BUY YOUR SILVER BARS IF YOU END THE BROADCAST, ANDREW.

ABORT, I BEG YOU!

But it was too late. Air began to pass through Ritter’s larynx; his vocal folds started to vibrate. Using his tongue, lips, and teeth, Ritter shaped sounds into words, words into sentences, sentences into awe-inspiring mental gymnastics:

I think what everybody’s forgetting is that the basic terms of this deal are the same terms that Hamas has been laying out since October 7th. And now these terms are being met. And this is a Hamas victory. The media can spin it, Trump can spin it, Netanyahu can spin it any way they want. But let’s never forget that Benjamin Netanyahu is a man who said there will never be a Palestinian state and he is the head of a government that said there won’t be a Gaza. This is a president who talked about depopulating Gaza. And none of that’s happening. What’s happening is there was a prisoner swap, something that Hamas demanded. [There was] Israeli withdrawal, something Hamas demanded, and a pathway towards a Palestinian state, something Hamas demanded. So, you know, Hamas has achieved a strategic victory.

I know I am going to anger and alienate many of my readers when I say this, but: I’m not sure I fully agree with Scott Ritter here.

True, Ritter is a former Marine and a respected expert, while I am a blogger who refuses to get a real job. But please give me a chance to explain my thinking, however obstinate and wrong-headed I may be.

I envision a three-stage approach to deciphering Ritter’s reality-melting sophistry.

Stage One: Examine the proposition that Hamas has achieved “strategic victory” after Israel exterminated 60,000+ Palestinians, took direct control over half of Gaza, assassinated the senior leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah, and was able to attack Iran thanks to the sudden, coincidental downfall of Assad in Syria. (To be fair, Israel was subsequently decimated by a barrage of stern finger-wagging from the international community.)

Stage Two: Examine how this lunatic proposition compliments Ritter’s voluminous repertoire of unhinged internet commentary.

Stage Three: Uninstall the internet, smash all screens with a hammer, disappear into the mountains, become a Yeti, then terrorize hikers and picnickers until a Chinese-made drone drops a grenade on me while I’m sleeping in my Yeti-cave.

Let’s begin with Stage One, which admittedly is totally unnecessary, since everyone except Scott Ritter and The Judge understands perfectly well that speaking of a “Palestinian victory” under the current circumstances is an act of ultra-violence against basic human decency.

Nonetheless.

Ritter seems to think Hamas can claim victory because:

There was a prisoner swap. The IDF “withdrew” from Gaza. Trump’s plan does not rule out the possibility of Palestinian statehood.

Let’s compare these three strategic successes with Ritter’s earlier description of Hamas’ objectives, which he included in an article first published on November 20, 2023:

The Marine Corps defines a raid as “an operation, usually small scale, involving a swift penetration of hostile territory to secure information, confuse the enemy, or to destroy his installations. It ends with a planned withdrawal upon completion of the assigned mission.” This is precisely what Hamas did on October 7. What were the objectives of this raid? According to Hamas, the purpose behind the October 7 raid were threefold. First, to reassert the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland not defined by the Abraham Accords. Second, to release the more than 10,000 Palestinians held prisoner by Israel, most without having been charged with a crime, and none with any notion of due process. Third, to return the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest place, which had been desecrated repeatedly by Israeli security forces over the past years.

Israel has reportedly released 2,000 prisoners in exchange for the remaining hostages Hamas captured two years ago.

But Hamas initially sought the release of 10,000 prisoners—even Ritter acknowledges this fact. In other words, Hamas has achieved 1/5 of one of its stated objectives.

What about the other objectives, like protecting the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque?

Funny you should ask. The Jews are digging tunnels again—this time under Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of ongoing “excavation” work. Some are now saying this holy site is at risk of partial collapse. No, I’m not pulling your leg.

Here is a news report from October 23, 2025:

Even after Trump brought peace to the Middle East and paved a clear path to Palestinian statehood, the usual shenanigans continue:

What about the IDF’s “withdrawal” from Gaza and the alleged roadmap to Palestinian statehood under Trump’s 20-point plan? Surely Hamas deserves credit for these accomplishments?

Like all things, “withdrawal” is a matter of perspective.

The IDF ended its boots-on-the-ground occupation of Gaza in 2005, choosing instead to terrorize Palestinians with periodic airstrikes, raids, incursions, and a murderous economic blockade. Gaza was an open-air prison where the guards mostly remained in their towers, only venturing into the prison yard for a quick massacre every few years. All of this changed after October 7, 2023, when the IDF decided to keep exterminating Palestinians while also occupying large swathes of Gaza at the same time.

Before the ceasefire, the IDF controlled 70-75% of Gaza. Following its “withdrawal”, the IDF occupies more than half of the Gaza Strip. Before the start of the October 2023 “war”, the IDF maintained a sustained, on-the-ground military presence in approximately 0% of Gaza. This is the “withdrawal” that Ritter is referring to when explaining Hamas’ “strategic victory”.

Under Trump’s 20-point plan, after 15 conditions that will never be met are achieved, the IDF promises to consider the possibility of gradually relinquishing its territorial gains in Gaza, theoretically paving the way to Palestinian statehood, somehow.

You have to be very special to believe any of that will come close to ever happening.

But seriously: trust the plan. As Ritter explained, Hamas has scored a strategic victory, and statehood is near. The only obstacle to a free Palestine is the fact that half of Gaza is now under IDF occupation. But the Israelis are just being stubborn. Because they can’t admit defeat, the IDF are now constructing a network of barricades bisecting the Gaza Strip. This is the first step towards a unified, sovereign Palestinian State.

Why are we even relying on Ritter to tell us what Hamas wanted to achieve from its October 7 raid? Let’s let Hamas speak for itself. In February 2024, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, explained the conditions that needed to be met before hostages could be released:

The return of [Israeli] occupation prisoners has three prices. The first is the relief of our people and their return to a normal life. The second is ending the aggression, and the third is a real prisoner swap deal that frees our 10,000 prisoners in Israeli jails.

According to my calculations, as of October 24, 2025, Hamas has achieved 0.2 out of 3 objectives.

That’s better than 0 out of 3, but then again, you have to remember the price of this “strategic victory”: A two-year campaign of extermination resulting in tens of thousands of murdered, maimed, and displaced Palestinians. Not to mention the fact that Israel has decapitated Hamas and Hezbollah.

And the slaughter and terror continues to the present day, even after the “ceasefire”.

I think you understand what I’m trying to say. Very likely you understood without me having to say anything. Such was the obvious nature of Stage One. Let’s move on to Stage Two, then.

How does Hamas’ “strategic victory” fit into Ritter’s prodigious body of journalism about October 7 and the ensuing “war” (two-year slaughter)? I was interested in learning if Ritter had spontaneously pulled this “Victory!” out of a hat, or if there was evidence he suffered from chronic hallucinations about Israel’s overwhelmingly successful ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza.

My findings confirmed my suspicions.

“All objectives are being accomplished as we speak … which makes the October 7 assault on Israel by Hamas the most successful military raid of this century,” Ritter wrote on November 20, 2023. (He republished the same article on October 7, 2025, proudly proclaiming that his analysis had “stood the test of time”. What?)

Indeed, over the past two years, Ritter has repeatedly reassured his readers that Israel’s industrial-scale butchery in Gaza is actually a huge “victory” for the Axis of Resistance.

“Israel is collapsing on its own volition,” Ritter observed on November 15, 2024.

Ritter is such an incredible analyst that he knew Hamas had won the war months before Trump’s fake ceasefire deal even existed. For example, a prophetic Telegram post from January 2025 proclaimed:

Three months later, Ritter declared (in CAPS LOCK): “HAMAS WON, ISRAEL LOST”.

Ritter obviously understood that Israel was being defeated on all fronts, and not just in Gaza. He provided much-needed clarity when Al Qaeda attacked Aleppo at the end of November 2024, causing unwarranted panic to spread among internet observers:

Erdogan has once again betrayed Russia. And his support for Palestine has [been] exposed as fraudulent in every way. Russia and Iran will stabilize Syria. This will take months. Syria and its allies will destroy the Islamist stronghold in Idlib. This will take years. The Iran-Hezbollah supply line will be restored/maintained. Israel will be defeated. And the US will withdraw from Syria, probably in mid-2025. And Turkey will continue to betray everyone it does business with, because Erdogan stands only for Turkey.

Well…we all know how that ended.

But here’s where things become even more strange.

Scott Ritter knows that Hamas did not achieve a “strategic victory”. He knows that Israel exterminated 60,000+ Palestinians with total impunity. And he is very aware that over the past two years, the “Resistance” has suffered a series of very serious—one might even say potentially fatal—setbacks.

We know he knows all this because he has said so publicly. In May 2025, Ritter revealed the “inconvenient truth” about what was happening in Gaza:

Hamas was gambling on the fact that Israel’s actions would alienate it from the rest of the world, and trigger a backlash in the US and Europe that would isolate Israel and ultimately lead to its demise. Hamas knew the people of Gaza would be sacrificed in this endeavor. The Hamas gambit almost worked. For 15 months Israel’s genocidal actions turned much of the world against it. Hamas was aided in its actions by the axis of resistance-Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and Yemen. But the axis of resistance collapsed. […] Those of us who supported the Hamas actions on October 7, who call out for a free and independent Palestine, must take our fair share of responsibility for the tragedy unfolding in Gaza today. We helped facilitate it as well.

That’s quite an admission. But why has Ritter since reverted to boasting about Hamas’ “victory”?

If Ritter understands that the events of the last two years have only led to vast destruction and tragedy, why did he republish an article earlier this month that hailed Hamas’ October 7 attack as “the most successful military raid of the century”?

What is going on here? It’s totally baffling.

Posted on October 7, 2025, almost five months after Ritter said Hamas’ actions led to failure and tragedy. https://t.me/ScottRitter/4533

Did Hamas achieve a “strategic victory” in Gaza, or did Hamas achieve nothing apart from the murder of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the liquidation of the leadership of the Resistance? Ritter claims both, so it’s very confusing.

How can Ritter look into the camera and say with a straight face, “This is a Hamas victory,” after publicly acknowledging that the “war” in Gaza has been a one-sided slaughter that has accomplished nothing for the Palestinian people?

I don’t even know what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly greasy.

Honestly, the best case scenario here is that Ritter is afraid to “be real” with his viewers, who have come to expect Non-Stop 24/7 Victory, and will tolerate nothing less.

If Ritter doesn’t tell his audience they are Winning, they’ll simply give their delicious fiat currency and bars of silver to someone who will tell them that.

This is why Scott Ritter is a successful thought leader. He understands the importance of carefully shaping his thoughts so they can successfully reach the widest possible audience.

Citing Scott Ritter, Russian state media reported the imminent collapse of the Ukrainian military in December 2024. RIA Novosti documents almost everything Scott Ritter says. There are more than a hundred articles detailing his deep thoughts. Speaking truth to power!

A bit off topic, but I was rereading Iain Davis’ excellent series on the inconvenient truths surrounding the October 7 attack (Part I, Part II, Part III).

I remember thinking to myself: “This is all very interesting, but Iain will have to rethink a few things if he expects RIA Novosti to publish his thoughts, which is the greatest honor for an independent journalist.”

Stage Three: