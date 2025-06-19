When Iran joined BRICS in 2024, it pledged to uphold international law and embrace the group’s “spirit of solidarity”. A year and a half later, BRICS has reciprocated by doing and saying absolutely nothing as Israeli missiles rain down on Tehran.

The Islamic Republic expected BRICS to condemn Israel’s unprovoked aggression after member states met to discuss the conflict on June 16-17, but as of June 19, the group’s consultations have yet to produce an official statement.

Infobrics.org, the joint website of the ministries of foreign affairs of the BRICS member states, has no information about the unlawful attacks against member state Iran. There’s also no mention of the June 16-17 BRICS consultations on the conflict.

Instead, on June 17, infobrics.org announced the creation of the bloc’s “first recommendation on climate finance,” which calls on “multilateral development banks (MDBs) to mobilize private capital for climate action in the Global South”.

BRICS is not a military alliance, but the group sees diplomatic, political, and economic cooperation as key components to “promoting international and regional peace and security”. Adopted in 2023 to pave the way for new members, the bloc’s Guiding Principles, Standards, Criteria and Procedures lists “strengthening cooperation under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation” as a key objective. The group also claims to support an international system in which “sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security”.

What then can explain BRICS’ conspicuous silence?

Part of the answer can be found in a recent news report from the Times of India:

India has distanced itself from a [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] statement condemning Israel’s strikes on Iran, reflecting its continued support for Israel … [India’s] strong relationship with Israel, particularly in defense, appears to be a deciding factor.

Even Moscow, which condemned Israel’s attacks (while only offering to “mediate” an end to the conflict, as opposed to providing material support to help Iran defend itself), has publicly acknowledged it has a gentlemen’s agreement with the Israelis.

Is this the Multipolar World Order we were promised?