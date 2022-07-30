Edward Slavsquat

Perception Deception
Jul 30, 2022

Intelligent foreigners will use the Moscow metro (underground subway) “тройка” card that is prepaid for the self desired number of metro entries and can be reused at any future time by payment replenishment anonymously. Intelligent Russian nationals will use anonymous payment. We freedom defenders have NO control over those people who voluntarily give their personal information away. There has been and always will be a DIVIDE between those who wish to pay with different methods (anonymous VERSUS tracking control). There is always division in society.

I tried yesterday to talk to a young man (20 years young) sitting next to me on a bus who was playing a video game. I asked him if he spoke English. He said "very little". I then asked him if his time would be better well spent if he studied the English language as opposed to playing video games? He clearly understood me because he got up and changed seats without answering my question.

The youth are being indoctrinated into LAZY habits of EASY nefarious network interface interconnection WITH tracking WITHOUT knowing the very serious implications of absolute control. What happens when one's freedom of movement is denied and the subway entry gate remains closed because one's face has NO value and NO right for permission to travel?

Reiner Hickman
Jul 30, 2022

It's nothing to worry about, remember how everyone was panicking in 2020 about covid "vaccines" being made compulsory in the future ? Now we look back at these silly concerns and just laugh. I'm sure that face metrics will turn out exactly the same!

