Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Parrish's avatar
Jim Parrish
Feb 6

That Russia still pays Ukraine for gas transport thru it's territory is truly mind bending. It calls into question lots of narratives about this war. Funny you never hear these payments discussed anywhere else, at least I haven't. One question I have is why do the peasants on both sides continue to fight this war? It seems so obviously pointless and not worth dieing over. I guess the propaganda still works somewhat for both sides? I've read the Russian soldiers are mostly paid for their efforts and many serve willingly, while the majority of Ukainian soldiers are mostly unwilling conscripts. Is this true? Why do these unwilling conscripts fight and not just leave? Like so much else, I enjoy reading Edward's perspective on these topics.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
John Kenney's avatar
John Kenney
Feb 6

The soldiers slogging on either side of the front line should turn their guns on their officers.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Slavsquat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture