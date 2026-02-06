Security: It’s what everyone craves. But when Davos-groomed Goldman Sachs errand boys meet with Kabballah-braceleted real estate developers to discuss “security guarantees”, what are these weirdos actually discussing? Security for whom, exactly? Or maybe it would be more appropriate to ask: Security for what? Let’s not forget that yachts and gas pipelines also need security guarantees and are clearly more deserving of them than you or I.

There are no “security guarantees” for the peasants, especially if their security interferes with Gazprom’s God-given right to sell Russia’s natural resources at bargain-bin prices to whomever wants them.

This is demonstrably true.

Moscow was paying Kiev to transit its gas to NATO via a pumping station on Russian soil occupied by the Ukrainian military. These are the “historic consequences” that Putin threatened NATO with when he launched the SMO. Source: TASS

The “security” of ordinary Russians and Ukrainians is not even a top-ten priority. Actually, keeping the peasants in a state of perpetual terror is an excellent way to guarantee the security of the people who actually matter (and their property).

It’s important to understand this.

War, even when it is called a “special military operation”, is the most destructive and terrible of all human activities. It uproots life and plants seeds of hatred, bitterness, and sorrow; it breeds decades of despair.

These are the guaranteed results of the SMO for all yachtless Russians and Ukrainians, “one people part of a single whole” (source: Vladimir Putin circa 2021).

The good news is that progress is being made towards fruitful US-Russia economic cooperation:

January 31, 2026 . source: https://t.me/rtnews/133013

Of course, the peasants continue to suffer what they must; but they understand the importance of US-Russia economic cooperation, surely?

February 1, 2026 . source: https://t.me/rtnews/133126

The peasants should just be grateful that the slaughter will probably have to end, at least temporarily, eventually. And then Moscow and its “foreign partners, including the Americans” (source: Vladimir Putin circa 2025) can strip-mine Donbass together, peacefully, in accordance with the relevant security guarantees.