Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheRoadKing101's avatar
TheRoadKing101
7dEdited

The war is a scam. That's why it's the snail pace offensive. It's a pre-planned depopulation operation. To eliminate Christians and replace them with Indians and Moslems in Russia and Israelis in Ukraine. Not enough slavs took the clot shots, so plan B was rolled out.

Reply
Share
2 replies
♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱'s avatar
♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
7d

It saddens me to see you succumb to such hate and Satanism, Edward.

Even if the Z narrative is a lie, by believing in it together, we can someday make it true.

Who are we to question our moral betters in the government anyway? Putin has built 600 million churches in Russia.

How many have you built?

Reply
Share
41 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Slavsquat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture