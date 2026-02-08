Time for another lesson from the SMO.

Lesson 1 was: “There are no ‘security guarantees’ for the peasants, especially if their security interferes with Gazprom’s God-given right to sell Russia’s natural resources at bargain-bin prices to whomever wants them.”

Less than 24 hours after I published this very important special military lesson, Russian state media reported (in Russian and English) that Gazprom had “delivered” record-setting volumes of natural gas to the European Union via NATO-state Turkey in January:

Turkish media was similarly excited about this impressive achievement.

The Kremlin has been nothing but selfless and kind towards NATO, and where’s the gratitude? Russia continues to sell its natural resources to NATO, even as NATO “prepares for a conflict with Russia” (source: Russia’s Foreign Ministry on January 30, 2026).

Imagine publishing a headline like that in 2026, after four years of NATO weaponry raining down on Russians. And yet, here we are. source: tass.ru

Four years of faithfully delivering gas to NATO, first through SATANIC NAZI Ukraine, and then through NATO-state Turkey—even as NATO weaponry is used to vaporize Russians—and this is how NATO repays Gazprom! How uncouth.

To summarize:

December 2021: Moscow says NATO is preparing to attack Russia and demands security guarantees. February 2022: Vladimir Putin announces the start of the SMO. He promises that Moscow will “respond immediately” to any outside attempts to interfere with the operation, and warns that any state caught meddling in Ukraine will “face consequences … such as you have never seen in your entire history.” NATO floods Ukraine with weapons and money. …. Four years pass. Hundreds of thousands of Slavs are slaughtered and maimed for no reason whatsoever. Moscow says that NATO is preparing to attack Russia and demands security guarantees. Moscow sells record-levels of natural gas to NATO.

This is why Russia’s “snail offensive technique” in Donbass is so ingenious. NATO must be put in its place—it thinks that a measly 10% increase in Russian gas purchases is acceptable? The SMO must continue until NATO promises to increase Russian gas purchases by 15%. Gazprom demands security guarantees!

As for the security of the people of Donbass—allegedly the whole purpose of the SMO—well, they’ll just have to be patient. True, it’s hard to be patient when you have no water, but they’ll manage.

Donetsk water system. FEBRUARY 2026, AFTER FOUR YEARS OF “PROTECTING THE PEOPLE OF DONBASS”. source: Donrf

This concludes today’s lesson. I hope you took notes because there will be an exam on February 24!!!