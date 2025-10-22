Most will never realize that WEF Young Global Leader and Goldman Sachs alum Kirill Dmitriev single-handedly saved the world from the Mark of the Beast.

The information I’m about to share with you will likely have life-changing consequences for you and everyone you love. So please allow me to skip the usual blog pleasantries and get to the point: An influential member of Putin’s inner circle, and arguably one of Russia’s bravest White Hats, has signaled that the Russian government is preparing to launch a surprise SMO to stop Keir Starmer from implementing a compulsory digital ID scheme in the UK:

I don’t think you fully appreciate what Dmitriev has just done here. He has quite literally changed the game forever. Allow me to explain.

But first, very briefly, let’s examine the life of this fearless anti-globalist, who, at the risk of his own life, exposed the low IQs of Western leaders who are actively trying to cattle-tag their populations.

Educated at Stanford and Harvard Business School, Dmitriev launched his career as a full-time Satanist-slayer at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company. In 2011 he was tapped by the Russian government to serve as CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund. As Russia’s head investor, he famously squandered huge sums of money by backing Hyperloop, one of Elon Musk’s more creative scams.

Kirill was key in the financing and development of Sputnik V, and helped coordinate the partnership between the Russian government and AstraZeneca to produce and distribute genetic Big Pharma “vaccines” around the world.

When AstraZeneca’s shot started being pulled from shelves over safety concerns in March 2021, Dmitriev demonstrated unconditional loyalty for his business partner, insisting that the British-Swedish firm would ultimately be “vindicated”.

As expected, Dmitriev continued to fail upwards. In February, Putin appointed him “special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries”.

Since then, Dmitriev has played an integral role in US-Russia oligarchic rapprochement, inviting US oil majors to resume looting Russia’s natural resources once the Slav-culling ends in Ukraine.

Coincidentally, Dmitriev is also a graduate of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader Program (Class of 2009). A highly detailed and very flattering bio for Dmitriev can be found on Davos’ website:

Dmitriev is Putin’s envoy. Putin doesn’t use social media, so we must assume that sometimes he asks Kirill to send messages to his international network of White Hat sleeper agents (Twitter users).

This is what makes Dmitriev’s denunciation of top-down mark of the beast digital IDs designed to ruin the lives of ordinary people so meaningful.

His social media post is especially meaningful when put in proper context.

On October 21, a day before Dmitriev exposed the Satanic roots of the UK’s plans to create a mandatory digital ID, a senior member of the State Duma said the Russian government would introduce a mandatory internet ID within the next three years:

Meanwhile, the Russian government is marching forward with biometric payment and identification platforms. Even Russian schoolchildren are being biometrically identified as part of the country’s rapidly accelerating “digital transformation”.

These developments coincide with a growing list of government-initiated efforts to create the necessary infrastructure and legislative groundwork for a universal digital ID in Russia that will be used for basically everything.

Some relevant reports from Katyusha.org, a prominent patriotic-conservative media outlet in Russia (apologies for the machine-translated headlines, they are much more terrifying in the original Russian):

Browse Katyusha’s “digitalization” section for more. There’s a lot more.

Then of course there is the Russian government’s plans for the full-scale implementation of the digital ruble, which have been praised by Dmtriev.

The global rollout of CBDCs won’t work without the adoption of digital IDs. Actually, a digital wallet is a digital ID—one that can be used to send and receive centralized, programmable, BIS-compliant digital tokens.

Iain Davis has an excellent article about the UK digital ID scheme and how it serves as a precursor to the introduction of CBDCs. You should read it.

In other words, the implementation of the digital ruble is actually a program to normalize digital IDs and create a digital panopticon in Russia. (That sort of sounds like what Keir Starmer is trying to do in the UK. How curious.)

None of this should come as a surprise to you. Moscow is signatory to numerous international declarations and statements advocating for a worldwide system of digital identification and control.

For example, in November 2022, Russia signed a G20 declaration that stated:

We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations. We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.

After Russia signed this historic document, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Moscow-endorsed declaration as “constructive” and “balanced”.

The Kremlin has also publicly endorsed and promoted the introduction of digital public infrastructure (DPI), which is based on the idea that digital IDs will make life more safe, convenient, and equitable. The World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, the United Nations, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation all have similarly nice things to say about DPI.

In December 2023, a prominent Russian economist published an article arguing that the introduction of DPI in Russia and around the world would lay the groundwork for a global “digital concentration camp”.

What a worrywart.

Returning to Dmitriev: The Russian government’s growing intolerance for anything that could be construed as inconvenient to the oligarchy has forced him and many other Russian patriots to use coded language when discussing current events. By exposing the UK’s plans for a “top-down ‘mark of the beast’ digital ID”, Putin’s special representative is subtly blowing the whistle on all attempts to cattle-tag the planet—including plans endorsed by the president he serves.

That’s really the only possibility here.

Unless, of course, Dmitriev is a Davos-groomed blowhard who will say or do anything to distract and torment the global peasantry as his friends at Goldman Sachs laugh and laugh and laugh.

But that would be impossible. He’s a decorated Russian patriot, after all.