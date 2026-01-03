Edward Slavsquat

John Kenney
Jan 3

Only the most stupid--or willfully self-delusional--fail to recognize that the Putin kleptocracy is merely the consolidated continuation of the very same post-Soviet regime established by his alcohol addled predecessor--Boris Yeltsin--that brought ruin to Russia demographically, militarily, and economically.

Bugey libre
Jan 7

I can comment, halleluyah!!

I am very ashamed to agree with that disgusting pseudo-human called dmitriev that thierry breton is a turd...

because I am resilient, I will claim that both of them are turds, psychopaths, space lizzards or whatever worst words exists in each languages... and trump definitely belongs to that category... even if my dad was not perfect (far from it but he got up at 4 AM to feed us), he was one gorrillon times better than that... turd. Only him I would call daddy...

As to the readers of that healthy hookah lounge, village substack of our beloved Riley, Once again , I Love You!

