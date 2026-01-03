Kirill specializes in “Davos diplomacy”.

Take a quick gander at Kirill Dmitriev’s X.com account, and you might notice a common theme:

Again, keep an eye out for a repeating motif. It’s subtle:

There are plenty more just like these, but let’s stop here.

Are you noticing a pattern?

You are probably thinking to yourself: “Yes. This Kirill Dmitriev fellow sounds just like my unhinged uncle who continues to insist that Trump arrested Hillary Clinton and sent her to Gitmo, where she was executed by firing squad after being convicted of high treason during a top secret military tribunal.”

But Kirill Dmitriev is not your uncle (or if he is, my condolences). Kirill is Vladimir Putin’s “special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries”.

He also happens to be a Stanford and Harvard Business School grad, an alum of Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company, and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Coincidence or fate?

Concerningly, Kirill has also assumed a prominent role in ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Washington on the Slav-culling in Ukraine.

But is it normal for a diplomat to refer to the leader of a hostile foreign power directly and indirectly fueling a proxy war that continues to systematically vaporize and maim your own people, “daddy”?

I understand that the “daddy” meme comes from Mark Rutte’s strange NATO summit outburst, but Kirill is not using this moniker to merely portray European leaders as Washington’s lapdogs. He apparently believes it’s good diplomacy—a sign of respect—to call the president of a nation that is directly and indirectly killing Russians every day, “daddy”.

He even shares AI-generated QAnon erotica, just like your insane uncle does.

But again, Kirill is not your uncle. He is Putin’s “special envoy”. Do you understand why that’s worrying?

Somehow we live in a world where this craven bootlicker and human embarrassment is one of Moscow’s most-senior negotiators on Ukraine.

Think about what this means.

Yes, it means that Moscow is demanding that Washington extract rare earth metals from Donbass.

Please don’t misunderstand me: The sooner the pointless Slav-culling in Ukraine ends, the better. I’m just wondering why the Kremlin’s lead negotiator, a Davos-groomed Goldman Sachs alum, apparently can’t stop calling Trump “daddy”.

…As I was typing this-here blog post, he did it again!

(Slightly off-topic: Wasn’t Venezuela supposed to be defended by 10,000 Russian S-900 Novichok missile systems and ten battalions of BRICS’ most elite special forces? I’m pretty sure this is what Pepe Escobar, and many other Very Serious and Important and Completely Independent Journalists, were “reporting” not so long ago.)

Meanwhile, RT’s social media team has been ordered to share every unfortunate word that dribbles out of Dmitriev’s mouth-hole:

Why does the Kremlin think this is a good idea? It’s honestly shocking that Moscow’s upper management thinks this is wise, or accomplishes anything.

Guys, listen (I know some of you read the blog): You’re not driving a 5D wedge between Washington and Brussels by calling Trump “daddy”.

Please stop doing that. Please. I am asking nicely.

Thank you.