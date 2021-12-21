In April, Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg—the father of Sputnik V—said Russia’s flagship COVID vaccine would “work for life.”

“I will leave my antibodies in my will to my descendants,” Gintsburg told Interfax.

Fast-forward to the present day.

December 19: Gintsburg suggests getting revaccinated with Sputnik V an “infinite number of times” every six months.

Yeah, this is a scam.

Gintsburg hanging out with Sberbank CEO/Sputnik V “technology transfer” specialist/WEF Board of Trustees member Hermann Gräf

Gintsburg is a funny guy and also a failure. He communicates with Hermann Gräf—and not just on Facebook.

Don’t worry, friends. It’s Tequila Tuesday. Everything will be okay. Maybe.