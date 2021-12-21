In April, Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg—the father of Sputnik V—said Russia’s flagship COVID vaccine would “work for life.”
“I will leave my antibodies in my will to my descendants,” Gintsburg told Interfax.
Fast-forward to the present day.
December 19: Gintsburg suggests getting revaccinated with Sputnik V an “infinite number of times” every six months.
Yeah, this is a scam.
Gintsburg is a funny guy and also a failure. He communicates with Hermann Gräf—and not just on Facebook.
Don’t worry, friends. It’s Tequila Tuesday. Everything will be okay. Maybe.
You absolutely need to get a booster shot to protect yourself from each new emerging strain, because the existing vaccine already gives good immunity from that strain! Sounds like their long-term plan is to have everyone pushing around a booster shot IV drip all day long. I shouldn't be giving them ideas, but it's not like these greedy corruption experts haven't thought of that already.
This is a nothing more than an endless cycle of repeating 6 month boosters until the immune system has completely destroyed and the sole savior will be new pharmaceuticals being developed to treat the new diseases being created as a result of a totally useless innate immune system. This will ultimately either kill you, leave you disease ridden and spending your last financial resources to attempt to “save yourself “ from your initial mistake of taking the first jab. Here is the latest pile being shoveled by the government, https://greatgameindia.com/double-vaccinated-threat/