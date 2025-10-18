Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Oct 19

Thank you, Edward, for putting me right on Russia's support of the climate bollocks agenda!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Edward Slavsquat
RT's avatar
RT
Oct 18

EXCELLENT post. Your reporting and empathetic analysis is first class.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture