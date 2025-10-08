Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
streamfortyseven's avatar
streamfortyseven
9hEdited

There are a few different ways that biometrics can be hacked. One common method is to use a device called a skimmer. This device can be placed on ATMs or other fingerprint scanner machines. The skimmer collects the information from the finger scan and then creates a fake fingerprint that can be used to access the device.

Another technique to hack biometrics is called spoofing. This technique involves using a fake fingerprint or iris that looks similar enough to the real thing to fool the scanner. This attack can be done by taking a picture of the person’s finger or iris or making a mold of their finger.

Another way biometric data can be compromised is through what is called a “replay attack.” This is where a hacker records the biometric data of an authorized user and then plays it back to gain access to the system.

One of the most famous examples of biometric hacking was when a group of hackers used a skimmer to collect the fingerprints of over 1 million people. They then used these fingerprints to access sensitive information like bank accounts and government records.

Hacking biometrics is becoming more common as technology becomes more widespread. It is essential to be aware of how biometrics can be hacked and take steps to protect your own information." ... https://www.terranovasecurity.com/blog/hacking-biometrics

Nothing is foolproof, for fools are far too ingenious...

What is the difference between government and organized crime? It's simple, governments have better propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Well, Russia like any others were very good at indoctrinating children with the dogma of communism. It seems the entire world is marching is this direction...digital everything which is the precursor to massive depopulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture