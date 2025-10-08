Russia marches forward with safe and convenient biometric IDs for schoolchildren
The normalization of cradle-to-grave digital control must begin with children
Despite vigorous protests from Klaus Schwab, the Russian government continues to wage an asymmetric shadow war against unsafe and inconvenient paper documents, which are being aggressively replaced with biometric data managed by a commercial enterprise. Every day, Soros-financed paper suffers crushing defeats at the hands of Moscow, but you never hear about these game-changers because the corporate lamestream media is engaged in a cowardly conspiracy of silence.
Speaking at a forum in Kazan at the end of August, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko revealed the latest triumph of Russia’s rapidly accelerating “digital transformation”. As TASS reported:
The Republic of Tatarstan has launched a test program for entry to schools using biometrics. At the moment, 20 schools in the region are participating in the pilot program, [Grigorenko] told reporters during the “Development of small towns and historical settlements” forum.
Grigorenko, one of Russia’s leading experts in the fields of safety and convenience, explained the clear advantages of monitoring children with the assistance of biometrics:
Entry to school ‘by face’ is not only convenient, but also very safe. Because it is always clear who is entering, who is exiting, who is in school... After all, this is where our children spend their lives.
There is no need for Chatham House-endorsed pearl-clutching, however. As Grigorenko emphasized, this harmless biometric test, which will definitely not be used as a template for the rollout of a nationwide biometrics program for primary schoolers, is completely voluntary, and will remain that way until the end of time.
Furthermore, children who voluntarily participate in this extremely temporary test program will be reassured to know that their soon-to-never-exist-again biometric ID will be based on (or will be integrated into?) Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS).
“The system is based on the Unified Biometric System. This is a public informational platform through which various services are provided, such as contactless payment for purchases and public transportation, remote opening of businesses, accessing and using the government services portal, check-in at hotels without a passport, and a number of other functions,” Grigorenko said.
To make matters even better, the UBS is operated by a commercial joint-stock company that works day and night to protect Russians’ biometric data from power-hungry, money-grubbing corporations.
Hopefully this will give worrywart Russian parents some peace of mind.
Of course, schools across Russia have been using biometric ID systems to great effect for several years now. For example, here’s a local media report from November 2021 about the introduction of a biometric ID system at a school in Novokuznetsk, a city in Kemerovo Oblast in southwestern Siberia. They’ve even got face diapers on, which were quite in vogue at the time.
There are many such cases.
So there’s actually nothing particularly newsworthy about Tatarstan’s “test” program—unless of course it really is being linked to the UBS, which will most likely happen eventually, everywhere, anyway.
Probably in 2-3 years, governments using your face to identify you and track you at all times and cut you off from your bank account for wrong-think will no longer be considered taboo; probably a lot of people will think it’s awesome.
Children who have been groomed since birth to accept this emerging worldwide system will of course consider it completely normal, safe, and convenient.
The good news is that some of these children will live in BRICS nations, which means that their digital cattle tag will be anti-globalist, and might even be de-dollarized.
If you enjoy reading Edward Slavsquat, maybe you would also enjoy a paid subscription to Edward Slavsquat?
There are a few different ways that biometrics can be hacked. One common method is to use a device called a skimmer. This device can be placed on ATMs or other fingerprint scanner machines. The skimmer collects the information from the finger scan and then creates a fake fingerprint that can be used to access the device.
Another technique to hack biometrics is called spoofing. This technique involves using a fake fingerprint or iris that looks similar enough to the real thing to fool the scanner. This attack can be done by taking a picture of the person’s finger or iris or making a mold of their finger.
Another way biometric data can be compromised is through what is called a “replay attack.” This is where a hacker records the biometric data of an authorized user and then plays it back to gain access to the system.
One of the most famous examples of biometric hacking was when a group of hackers used a skimmer to collect the fingerprints of over 1 million people. They then used these fingerprints to access sensitive information like bank accounts and government records.
Hacking biometrics is becoming more common as technology becomes more widespread. It is essential to be aware of how biometrics can be hacked and take steps to protect your own information." ... https://www.terranovasecurity.com/blog/hacking-biometrics
Nothing is foolproof, for fools are far too ingenious...
What is the difference between government and organized crime? It's simple, governments have better propaganda.
Well, Russia like any others were very good at indoctrinating children with the dogma of communism. It seems the entire world is marching is this direction...digital everything which is the precursor to massive depopulation.