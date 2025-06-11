Edward Slavsquat

Charlotte Ruse
China's surveillance technocracy is considered a paradigm by the international ruling elite. These ghouls are eager to establish some form of "it" throughout the West. So Russia is not an outlier.

It's obvious, monetary control including how populations spend their money gives the ruling class dominance over those they govern. 🤑🤑

Surveillance of everyone's daily activities compounded by financial control of "all assets" is sadly essentially where we're all headed. 🤨

Regis Tremblay
This is bad, really bad! Once they finish connecting digital ruble with facial recognition we are doomed to live in a digital, technocratic prison. In other words, as humans we are fucked. The government will have total control of everything we do. It is already fully implemented in China. I don't want to live in that kind of world.

