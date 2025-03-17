How will Moscow protect the Multipolar World Order from the Satanic West after Donbass’ rare earth metals are liberated by Haliburton?

One wrong move and the imminent launch of BRICS’ gold-backed currency could go up in smoke. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, the fate of Kherson’s rare earth metals hangs by a thread.

Mercifully, details of the Master Plan are being slowly revealed by Kremlin White Hat Kirill Dmitriev, the Stanford/Harvard-educated, Goldman Sachs-alumnus WEF Young Global Leader who now serves as the Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, in addition to being a key member of Moscow’s Ukraine peace (?) delegation:

Dmitriev knows a thing or two about combining “our minds and technology to serve the glory of humanity”. As head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), he brokered a deal that turned Russia into a manufacturing and distribution hub for AstraZeneca’s COVID shot. The Russian government later teamed up with AstraZeneca to test a Sputnik V-AstraZeneca “cocktail”. Dmitriev was also instrumental in organizing joint COVID “vaccine” research with Pfizer, hypothesizing that a Pfizer-Sputnik V hybrid goo would be “a very successful combination”.

During the “pandemic”, Kirill made numerous appearances on Western news networks, where he sang the praises of each and every barely-tested genetic vaccine on the market. The more the merrier, so long as everyone can get injected.

An interesting exchange from Dmitriev’s interview (source: CNN )

Surely, no one can deny Dmitriev’s commitment to international cooperation in the service of humanity.

Let’s return to Russia’s participation in Musk’s black budget space program.

It’s a match made in heaven. After all, Dmitriev and Musk have worked together in the past:

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also managed to make a mark with its investments in Elon Musk’s Hyperloop. In 2016, Dmitriev said that the fund had increased its investments in the project “multiple times over.” That same year, the company's co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of the project operator Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Shervin Pishevar, said that a high-speed vacuum train could appear in Russia. It was assumed that the first highway would be able to connect the capital’s airports. In the end, nothing was built, and in December 2023, Hyperloop One announced the termination of its operations.

A shrewd business move. No wonder Dmitriev is eager to partner with Musk again.

By the way: the above blockquote is from a recent profile of Dmitriev published in Russian media. It’s a very enlightening read! —

In conclusion: One scam ends, another begins. This is how the scam cycle works.

