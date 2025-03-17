Russia to denazify Mars with Elon Musk after checkmating the globalists?
Davos-groomed Putin envoy says retarded space program is key to world peace
How will Moscow protect the Multipolar World Order from the Satanic West after Donbass’ rare earth metals are liberated by Haliburton?
One wrong move and the imminent launch of BRICS’ gold-backed currency could go up in smoke. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, the fate of Kherson’s rare earth metals hangs by a thread.
Mercifully, details of the Master Plan are being slowly revealed by Kremlin White Hat Kirill Dmitriev, the Stanford/Harvard-educated, Goldman Sachs-alumnus WEF Young Global Leader who now serves as the Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, in addition to being a key member of Moscow’s Ukraine peace (?) delegation:
Dmitriev knows a thing or two about combining “our minds and technology to serve the glory of humanity”. As head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), he brokered a deal that turned Russia into a manufacturing and distribution hub for AstraZeneca’s COVID shot. The Russian government later teamed up with AstraZeneca to test a Sputnik V-AstraZeneca “cocktail”. Dmitriev was also instrumental in organizing joint COVID “vaccine” research with Pfizer, hypothesizing that a Pfizer-Sputnik V hybrid goo would be “a very successful combination”.
During the “pandemic”, Kirill made numerous appearances on Western news networks, where he sang the praises of each and every barely-tested genetic vaccine on the market. The more the merrier, so long as everyone can get injected.
Surely, no one can deny Dmitriev’s commitment to international cooperation in the service of humanity.
Let’s return to Russia’s participation in Musk’s black budget space program.
It’s a match made in heaven. After all, Dmitriev and Musk have worked together in the past:
The Russian Direct Investment Fund also managed to make a mark with its investments in Elon Musk’s Hyperloop. In 2016, Dmitriev said that the fund had increased its investments in the project “multiple times over.” That same year, the company's co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of the project operator Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Shervin Pishevar, said that a high-speed vacuum train could appear in Russia. It was assumed that the first highway would be able to connect the capital’s airports. In the end, nothing was built, and in December 2023, Hyperloop One announced the termination of its operations.
A shrewd business move. No wonder Dmitriev is eager to partner with Musk again.
By the way: the above blockquote is from a recent profile of Dmitriev published in Russian media. It’s a very enlightening read! —
In conclusion: One scam ends, another begins. This is how the scam cycle works.
Hyperloop is theoretically true but impossible to implement over long distances, especially in a seismic zone.
Creating a strong vacuum is easy in a short demo tube but is super difficult in longer distances.
Neuralink is total vaporware, they can't seem to stop the body rejecting it. Many animals died. They also don't understand how the brain really works!
Perhaps because they have a brain disorder not unlike those who believe in magic....
No wonder why these morons can't do anything useful. Space X cannot do what NASA did decades ago.
Oh and Larry Ellison wants to do a big Stargate AI center... Cool but then he said it would be powered by mini nuclear reactors. Those haven't been proven yet 😂
What kind of moron designs a plan including fictional machines that haven't been invented yet?
Oh Larry Ellison who like your Russian oligarchs got rich from managing a database company, not actually doing the work.
Hyperloop is code for "Hyperspook." 😁