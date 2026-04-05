Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

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J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
1d

Well, maybe Russians should understand that Putin IS ABSOLUTELY NOT A CHRISTIAN ORTHODOX. He is a just a lousy henchman for the Lubavitch and therefore he will do whatever he is told in order to accelerate the culling of the Slavic population by poisoning, war and famine in the coming months. Besides, the Russian Orthodox Church goes along with this monstrosity simply because its foundations were inexorably compromised ever since that Church COLLABORATED with the Soviets. This goes to show that the ONLY REAL AGENDA ANYWHERE presently is genocidal. Do not believe in that BRICS Block vs Trump-Netanyahu B.S.. They are all in on this FINAL SOLUTION agenda.

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No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
1d

global famine is a goal.... to reduce opposition, reduce the ability to communicate

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