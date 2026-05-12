Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
May 12

Edward, your sarcasm is too subtle.

Nonetheless, glad to see your take on Ritter and Macgregor. Unbelievable to me that they can be so wrong for so long and still have any audience at all.

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
May 12

The outcome of the war will be whatever has been decided is the best way to scare people and raise energy prices.

I do not know of any nations that are not playing the same game.

I have come to understand that the game is "You can do whatever you want to steal as much as you can from anyone as long as you do not get caught". If you get caught or try to leave the game you will be un-alived and replaced with a more willing player.

The war is designed to last as long as needed, either side could have ended it by might or agreement if that was the goal.

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