Sergey Glazyev has betrayed his faithful flock from the Church of 5D Chess.

In a January 13 article published by Russian outlet Business Online, the “Russian geoeconomics Tzar” (to borrow the purple prose of Pepe Escobar) claimed Moscow had no clear plan in Ukraine and that dragging the conflict out played into the hands of Washington and its space lizard co-conspirators.

The uncertainty of the coming year lies in the lack of strategy from Russia.

Our leadership tried to seize the strategic initiative from the United States by accepting the LDNR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as part of the Russian Federation.

But it is impossible to keep it without a clear ultimate goal, a clear ideology and a full-scale mobilization of resources to win the hybrid war with the Collective West.

The prolongation of the Special Military Operation (SMO) fully fits into the strategy of Washington and London, who are escalating the war with each passing day at the expense of the EU.

Their puppets in the EU leadership demand a war to defeat Russia, regardless of its negative consequences for Europe. The calculation of the American-British secret services to wear down the forces of the Russian people in this fratricidal conflict is confirmed with each passing day of its continuation.

Worse, the reports of our Ministry of Defense were reduced to stating the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed, which allows the enemy to interpret the goals of the SMO precisely in this indicator.

The transition to a long trench war, like the infamous Verdun meat grinder, which claimed the lives of a million French and Germans in the First World War, is fraught with disaster for the Russian world.

When high-ranking generals of the Ministry of Defense report on television the daily results of hostilities by the number of Ukrainians killed, millions of Russian citizens with relatives in Ukraine clutch at their hearts.

The lack of a clear strategy and ideology for the whole society in the world hybrid war allows the enemy to interpret the SMO in the Russophobic terms he needs, plunging the Russian public consciousness into a depressive state and undermining trust in the authorities.

The prolongation of hostilities until next year creates the prerequisites for a political crisis in Russia.

The speedy and victorious completion of the SMO is critical to ensuring political stability in Russia. Its delay beyond the current year turns the Ukrainian factor into a critical one for Russian domestic politics during the presidential elections.