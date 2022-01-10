Edward Slavsquat

Lil' Kremlin
Jan 11, 2022Edited

Probably the best anti-vaxx propaganda for the Russians is just to say: "Sputnik V + Chubais = LOVE". Nobody would take it then, definitely not the people who lived through the "wild 90s". At least Bill Gates and Soros try and act like "philanthropists", this guy doesn't even bother lol.

Any time you hear "sustainable development" - that means lots of money will be stolen over a long period of time, rather than riding the hype train of some current events or get rich quick scheme.

Walking Disease Vector
Jan 10, 2022

It’s incredibly naive, at this point, to believe the propaganda that Russia or China are mortal enemies of the West. That is just chum in the waters of the spectacle for the masses. The rich and rulers of each nation are clearly collaborating via these international organizations like the WEF and UN on ushering in the Great Reset, 4th Industrial Revolution, SDGs, Agenda 2030, etc., in their respective countries which means poverty, austerity, the erosion of civil liberties and basic freedoms like bodily autonomy, mass surveillance, and so on. Like “covid”, “climate change” is just a globally coordinated conspiracy and manufactured crisis to force through these anti-scientific, -democratic, -human policies and upheavals designed to strip the middle classes, workers, and poor of everything (what relatively little they still own and what few rights they still have) while culling an unknown but likely significant percentage of the surplus/undesirable population. It seems to me that the governments everywhere on Earth, controlled by the respective ruling classes (billionaires and bankers), have all made a deal, are all reading from the same script, and have all abandoned their respective populations in favor of imposing this New World Order, this Utopian new-slave system on humanity free of the old unsustainable contradictions and crises of capitalism/imperialism. Never before have the global capitalist been so cooperative and coordinated in their strategizing and waging of class war, and, therefore, since everything is dialectical, never before has the rest of humanity, we the people, been so united by this common enemy and threat. So it’s very important that we shed any and all illusions, here and now, about our respective governments, or this leader, or that political party, etc., is going to stand up to this genocidal agenda, against this global fascist coup, and save us. They’re all in on it, together. And we’re on our own, together. This is the third and final world war everyone warned was coming all those years. For the future, for freedom - either for the billions of people who do all the work and just want a peaceful and simple life, or for the psychopaths and parasites who do nothing but lie, cheat, murder, rape, steal from the labor of others, and plunder the collective wealth of society for themselves.

