Congratulations to the clot-shot that maimed more Argentinians (per 100k doses) than any other genetic slurry on the market!

Sputnik V’s social media intern has finally addressed the elephant in the room: Didn’t Argentina win the World Cup because of Sputnik V?

The facts don’t lie. Sputnik V’s official Telegram channel has the juicy details:

RDIF [Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V’s financer]: Argentina received the most doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and won the World Cup. The majority of the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that were exported went to Argentina. Even the president of Argentina has been vaccinated with Sputnik V. Today the national team defeated France in a penalty shootout and became the world champions. A coincidence? We don’t think so.

A bold and sophisticated marketing gimmick. Playful. Authentic. Persuasive. Did the CEO of RDIF—a WEF Young Global Leader and former Soros Scholar—come up with it?

The WEF continues to proudly display the profile of its Sputnik V-financing Young Global Leader (source: Weforum.org )

But wait … if Argentina is a Sputnik V Success Story, why does safety data published by Argentina’s Ministry of Health show that Russia’s beloved gene-injection has been linked to more cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (per 100k doses) than AstraZeneca’s clot-shot?

Non-serious side effects (per 100k doses) in orange. Serious side effects in blue (source: Ministry of Health of Argentina )

“A coincidence? We don’t think so.”

An impressive own goal from the Sputnik V shills. Keep up the good work, champs.

