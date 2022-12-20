Sputnik V wins clot-shot World Cup!
The safest and most effective clot-shot on the market—just ask Argentina
Sputnik V’s social media intern has finally addressed the elephant in the room: Didn’t Argentina win the World Cup because of Sputnik V?
The facts don’t lie. Sputnik V’s official Telegram channel has the juicy details:
RDIF [Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V’s financer]: Argentina received the most doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and won the World Cup.
The majority of the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that were exported went to Argentina. Even the president of Argentina has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.
Today the national team defeated France in a penalty shootout and became the world champions. A coincidence? We don’t think so.
A bold and sophisticated marketing gimmick. Playful. Authentic. Persuasive. Did the CEO of RDIF—a WEF Young Global Leader and former Soros Scholar—come up with it?
But wait … if Argentina is a Sputnik V Success Story, why does safety data published by Argentina’s Ministry of Health show that Russia’s beloved gene-injection has been linked to more cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (per 100k doses) than AstraZeneca’s clot-shot?
“A coincidence? We don’t think so.”
An impressive own goal from the Sputnik V shills. Keep up the good work, champs.
