Islamic State sultan Alexander Redko

Everyone knows Sputnik V is 20,000% safe and so effective that it also prevents the spread of unsightly toe corns. There have literally been ZERO reported side effects from this Russian wonder drug, which was invented by the world’s leading vaccine developer, an absolute legend who single-handedly eradicated Ebola in a country where there was no Ebola whatsoever.

But here comes Alexander Redko—an accomplished doctor, scientist, professor and Russian civil servant—spreading Loathsome Hate Speech about how authorities are either withholding (or refusing to collect) data on the Life-Saving Vaccine:

Redko named the reasons why the real statistics of vaccination against coronavirus in Russia are kept silent. According to the expert, the results of the campaign for mass immunization of the population are so unsightly that they simply do not want to be made public. Professor Alexander Redko suggested that the numerous assertions of experts that the mass vaccination campaign in the Russian Federation is failing may be true - only there is no way to prove it, as well as to refute it. […] “Officially, no one can confirm the information that after vaccination, the population still becomes infected and dies from the coronavirus. Doctors have repeatedly written an appeal to the Ministry of Health and the State Duma to be provided with real data on the immunization campaign, but they have not received an answer, ”said Alexander Redko. The expert added that, based on information from the heads of clinics, among the patients of their clinics who come with coronavirus, less than 1% are vaccinated - while pathologists say that from 55 to 62% of vaccinated patients come to them. “I do not presume to say unambiguously that these data are correct. But we simply do not have the opportunity to refute them - the government has done everything for this,”added the professor.

More proof of Redko’s unforgivable insubordination to The Science:

Redko wonders, like many Russians, why in Russia they do not provide data on the number of side effects from vaccines. Indeed, there are many messages on the Web on the topic of adverse reactions from vaccinations and even deaths after vaccination. Doctor of Medical Sciences Dmitry Edelev addressed the State Duma with the same question, but received no answer, reports the solenka.info edition. At the same time, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, said recently that the Sputnik V vaccine has no side effects at all. “Still, I’m sure they don’t provide data, since no one collects them. Or they don't talk about them, since the statistics are terrible,” Redko said.

Redko will probably end up in a labor camp for daring to question the omnipotence and grandeur of Russia’s infallible health officials—remember when they were caught fabricating health statistics as part of a hilarious, half-decade hoax?

Meanwhile, in RT Candy Land:

President Vladimir Putin has sought to reassure people that “not a single serious case of complications” had occurred during the nationwide rollout of jabs, and “there is nothing to be afraid of here.”

Any questions, muzhik?

