Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William H Warrick III MD's avatar
William H Warrick III MD
Feb 19, 2022

They don't want any other Cryptos because they can be confiscated by Nazi Gouls like Chrystia Freeland did to Canadians and Americans who gave to the Truckers in Ottawa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Feb 18, 2022

They are not alone in this desire. https://www.newsmax.com/money-wire/central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc-cryptocurrency-u-s-dollar/2022/02/18/id/1057485/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture