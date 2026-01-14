I eventually trimmed the hobo-beard.

I recently had the honor of speaking with James Corbett about the rise and fall of the highly prestigious Edward Institute for Village Studies:

Our discussion is also available on James’ website and YouTube.

A catalogue of Edward Institute dispatches can be found here.

It still amazes me that in two short years, we went from this:

Village Dispatches (EIVS) Why I went to the village Edward Slavsquat · November 2, 2023 In January 2022, I received a peculiar but highly intriguing e-mail proposition: Would I be interested in buying a house in a village I’d never visited, located in an oblast I’d never been in, as part of a burgeoning collective farm-thing being organized by two city slickers from St. Petersburg who had no idea what they were doing? Read full story

To this:

I think the main takeaway is that Chickenhof must be rebuilt so that we can all gather for CHIEF 2026 and talk about the deep stuff (potatoes).

Be well, internet friends —

Riley