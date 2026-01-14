The Edward Institute for Village Studies: A post-mortem
A chat with James Corbett about my adventures in rural Russia
I recently had the honor of speaking with James Corbett about the rise and fall of the highly prestigious Edward Institute for Village Studies:
Our discussion is also available on James’ website and YouTube.
A catalogue of Edward Institute dispatches can be found here.
It still amazes me that in two short years, we went from this:
To this:
I think the main takeaway is that Chickenhof must be rebuilt so that we can all gather for CHIEF 2026 and talk about the deep stuff (potatoes).
Be well, internet friends —
Riley
Governments eventually ruin everything.
Very interesting. I feel I totally understand your relationship with Andre as I had a friend like that at school, a force to be reckoned with who would get me to do things I didn't want to do, and I'd be glad I'd done them.