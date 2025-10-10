The faces of rural Novgorod
May they give us strength to endure what lies ahead
In early spring I began wandering into the Novgorod woods in search of things I couldn’t find from screen-scrolling.
Crawling through windows and squeezing between water-logged boards, I entered the forgotten tombs of villagers lost to time and circumstance.
Inside I found mattresses, wardrobes, wall-mounted rugs, rusted scythes, and gargantuan wood stoves. The walls of their tombs were decorated with faded wallpaper and cigarette-box frescoes.
But it was the villagers’ photographs—sometimes kept in albums pock-marked with mold, other times sprawled on collapsing floors, or buried under dust on bedside tables—that had the greatest effect on me, and gave meaning to my explorations.
I do not know their names, but through their images I know fragments of memories that dissolved into the earth with them.
My wanderings have been cut short—perhaps for perpetuity. The photographs I recovered are sitting in a drawer in my own wallpapered village abode. They may sit there, untouched, for a long time.
And so I would like to share with you what may be the final chapter of my village excavations, what I managed to preserve, digitally, before leaving Russia.
Dear Riley,
Thank you for sharing photos of Novgorod past and present with us. I think I started reading you three years ago when Marko Marjanović linked to this post of yours:
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/russia-mobilizes-open-thread
I had no idea I'd learn so much more about Russia over the past three years from you. In the Waste it is usually only depicted as an aggressor, not a place where people live. You have given your readers a rare glimpse into a Russia that is not Moscow or St. Petersburg, much less the caricature in the media - both mainstream and 'alternative'. Raw, unfiltered, unglamorous, real.
Your posts about Крестьянка magazine have stuck with me:
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/ive-inherited-a-lifetime-supply-of
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/we-must-cultivate-our-garden
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/must-read-russia-news
I wish I could flip through that lifetime supply of Крестьянка that you had to leave behind. I fear Americans imagine that everything written in Russian is either 'Commie propaganda' or high literature. Rather than «Не сменить ли прическу?» on women's hairstyles in 1984. Something I'll never see in a history book or a tourist brochure. A fragment of what the unknown villagers read.
Those villagers are now known to us thanks to you. We may never know their names, but at least we know what they look like. We know they existed.
When I look at the photos you post, I think of the photos I don't have. For some reason almost no family photos before the seventies have survived. And many of the people who lived through the age of the lost photos are gone. I tried to get an interview with one of the few survivors, but alas ...
Fortunately, Ekaterina did succeed in interviewing villagers ... and you posted the results:
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/people-have-become-boring
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/singing-without-teeth
Those were gold. The Institute is a mine. I hope you and Ekaterina can return there - and be with your children again.
In any case, you two have so much to teach us, and I'm so happy you've been posting so much since your return. Please don't feel pressured to keep up this rate of output. Rest if you can, and experience Egypt. I'd love to see more of it through your eyes eventually!
Where did the people go in such a hurry that they had to leave their personal photos and wall-rugs (not cheap) behind?
It's almost as though they left them there on purpose, so that they might be remembered.