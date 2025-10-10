Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMRX Mark II's avatar
AMRX Mark II
Oct 10

Dear Riley,

Thank you for sharing photos of Novgorod past and present with us. I think I started reading you three years ago when Marko Marjanović linked to this post of yours:

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/russia-mobilizes-open-thread

I had no idea I'd learn so much more about Russia over the past three years from you. In the Waste it is usually only depicted as an aggressor, not a place where people live. You have given your readers a rare glimpse into a Russia that is not Moscow or St. Petersburg, much less the caricature in the media - both mainstream and 'alternative'. Raw, unfiltered, unglamorous, real.

Your posts about Крестьянка magazine have stuck with me:

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/ive-inherited-a-lifetime-supply-of

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/we-must-cultivate-our-garden

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/must-read-russia-news

I wish I could flip through that lifetime supply of Крестьянка that you had to leave behind. I fear Americans imagine that everything written in Russian is either 'Commie propaganda' or high literature. Rather than «Не сменить ли прическу?» on women's hairstyles in 1984. Something I'll never see in a history book or a tourist brochure. A fragment of what the unknown villagers read.

Those villagers are now known to us thanks to you. We may never know their names, but at least we know what they look like. We know they existed.

When I look at the photos you post, I think of the photos I don't have. For some reason almost no family photos before the seventies have survived. And many of the people who lived through the age of the lost photos are gone. I tried to get an interview with one of the few survivors, but alas ...

Fortunately, Ekaterina did succeed in interviewing villagers ... and you posted the results:

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/people-have-become-boring

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/singing-without-teeth

Those were gold. The Institute is a mine. I hope you and Ekaterina can return there - and be with your children again.

In any case, you two have so much to teach us, and I'm so happy you've been posting so much since your return. Please don't feel pressured to keep up this rate of output. Rest if you can, and experience Egypt. I'd love to see more of it through your eyes eventually!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Edward Slavsquat
Shade of Achilles's avatar
Shade of Achilles
Oct 10

Where did the people go in such a hurry that they had to leave their personal photos and wall-rugs (not cheap) behind?

It's almost as though they left them there on purpose, so that they might be remembered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture