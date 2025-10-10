One of many extraordinary photographs recovered by Edward while exploring the ruins of rural Novgorod.

In early spring I began wandering into the Novgorod woods in search of things I couldn’t find from screen-scrolling.

Crawling through windows and squeezing between water-logged boards, I entered the forgotten tombs of villagers lost to time and circumstance.

Inside I found mattresses, wardrobes, wall-mounted rugs, rusted scythes, and gargantuan wood stoves. The walls of their tombs were decorated with faded wallpaper and cigarette-box frescoes.

But it was the villagers’ photographs—sometimes kept in albums pock-marked with mold, other times sprawled on collapsing floors, or buried under dust on bedside tables—that had the greatest effect on me, and gave meaning to my explorations.

I do not know their names, but through their images I know fragments of memories that dissolved into the earth with them.

My wanderings have been cut short—perhaps for perpetuity. The photographs I recovered are sitting in a drawer in my own wallpapered village abode. They may sit there, untouched, for a long time.

And so I would like to share with you what may be the final chapter of my village excavations, what I managed to preserve, digitally, before leaving Russia.

Until next time,

— Riley