Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Oct 12, 2022

Is there any such thing as righteous blood lust? It strikes me as a contradiction in terms. But, what do I know? I am just a conscientious objector grannie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
Paul Cardin's avatar
Paul Cardin
Oct 12, 2022

'10,000 blood thirsty Twitter pundits'.

Put a gun in any one of their hands and they would poo their little pants in an instant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture