The village called. Edward answered
I stepped on a nail; scrumptious blog posts coming soon
Howdy-do,
Your humble Moscow correspondent has returned to the village. There are many exciting reports coming in the nearest future. Some are pastoral village tales, some discuss unproven genetic slurries, and there are even a few blog posts in the Drafts Section which touch upon subjects that you cannot even fathom.
I wish you a very wonderful Sunday and hope you are doing well. Personally, I stepped on a nail—but even Novgorod’s rustiest nails can’t stop your correspondent. Forward!
Ugh yeah it's happened to me. Rusty nail, but instead of running to get the somewhat toxic tetanus booster, I read up on tetanus.
Turned out it was a big issue before they cleaned wounds, like during the civil war.
The cause was not a pathogen, but having foreign debris decaying in a wound, causing toxins.
So Riley, stay away from the tetanus shot and keep the wound clean!
Finished harvesting our tubers here. 300 kilos (!) of sweet potato, and 400 onions. Fall carrots were a wash, maybe 100. Slight rabbit issue... But the rabbits were delicious. Zero success with beets and turnips, its been too dry.
I love the rhythm of the garden. Sometimes it disappoints me, sometimes elates, always surprising. And now it sleeps until March. And we move on to winter projects (but our winter is like a joke).
https://substack.com/profile/50161533-dieter-honboffer/note/c-43532085?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=tv4vx