The worst of all worlds in Ukraine

Hello.

The SMO will soon enter its fifth year. What are Russia’s stated goals for its “special military operation” in Ukraine, and have any of these goals been achieved? Listen to the podcast to find out!

I reference several documents in this audio recording. They can be found here:

Article by Vladimir Putin: “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” (July 12, 2021)

Agreement on measures to ensure the security of The Russian Federation and member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (December 17, 2021)

Address by the President of the Russian Federation (February 24, 2022)

The Lavrov interview I mention can be found here:

Have a nice Sunday.

— Riley