Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seeds's avatar
Seeds
8h

Edward: I have no problems with your psychology, philosophy, theology or politics.

However, this cat misgender issue, smacks of transgender agenda!

We cannot have a misgendered cat even in the backwoods of Novgorod!

Repent man!

Do the right thing by the poor misnamed animal!

Just start calling him Suman - he will not even notice!

Do it for Suman!

Do it for the world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
David Archibald's avatar
David Archibald
8h

Lupins. Just lovely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture