Susan soaking in the Novgorod sun

It’s been several months since there’s been a proper update from the Edward Institute for Village Studies (EIVS), which is now Novgorod’s undisputed leader in village-related research.

The potatoes and turnips have been planted. The manure continues to be hauled. What else? Earlier this month, Trevor the bull joined the Institute.

Trevor

Trevor had some trouble emerging from the womb so yours truly pulled him out by his little calf legs. It was an interesting experience. Profoundly slimy.

Also, Sabrina is extremely pregnant and is going to pop out kittens any day now. Maybe today? Possible. Susan, our misgendered cat, may or may not be the father. Such is village life.

Sabrina

It’s a simple life with simple pleasures.

I have compiled a village highlight reel for your enjoyment:

Thank you for your continued readership and support!

Until next time,

Riley