There are many villages, but this one is mine
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Edward Institute for Village Studies
It’s been several months since there’s been a proper update from the Edward Institute for Village Studies (EIVS), which is now Novgorod’s undisputed leader in village-related research.
The potatoes and turnips have been planted. The manure continues to be hauled. What else? Earlier this month, Trevor the bull joined the Institute.
Trevor had some trouble emerging from the womb so yours truly pulled him out by his little calf legs. It was an interesting experience. Profoundly slimy.
Also, Sabrina is extremely pregnant and is going to pop out kittens any day now. Maybe today? Possible. Susan, our misgendered cat, may or may not be the father. Such is village life.
It’s a simple life with simple pleasures.
I have compiled a village highlight reel for your enjoyment:
Edward: I have no problems with your psychology, philosophy, theology or politics.
However, this cat misgender issue, smacks of transgender agenda!
We cannot have a misgendered cat even in the backwoods of Novgorod!
Repent man!
Do the right thing by the poor misnamed animal!
Just start calling him Suman - he will not even notice!
Do it for Suman!
Do it for the world!
Lupins. Just lovely.