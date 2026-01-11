Edward Slavsquat

John R. Carroll
7d

This is an utterly brilliant analysis of the current global situation. Its good work that benefits the Great Awakening! Down with the violent Talmudist horde and their puppet pedophile minions!!

J.-J.
7d

That's more like it! My sincere repects to Mister Iurie Rosca. However, if you will allow me, I would very strongly recommend (even if at times, they can be long and tedious) the many interviews given by French Historian Pierre Hillard, PhD in Political Science and author of many thoroughly referenced erudite studies about the history of Eastern European Jews, the Talmud and Freemasonry. You might also benefit by watching/listening to Professor Luigi Nadelet's «Une page d'histoire» exposés you can find on GPTV. Which brings me to this: it is not really about Israel but about those very few families that control money worldwide, especially the Lubavitch, the Rothschild and Rockefeller families who created, finance and still control Israel. So, indeed Putin and Trump are ambitious and mediodre individuals who take their orders directly from these sinister deranged few megalomaniacs...

