David
Jun 17, 2023

Ever since I read on your blog some weeks back that gas and oil still transits via Ukraine to Europe I have become totally disillusioned with this whole business. This is a jack-up like every war. I think, influential people, with or without Putin, are in cahoots with the UN & WEF to have a war in which hundreds of thousands (or millions) of people will be killed and maimed. At least two objectives achieved - depopulation and elimination of fighting age men who can oppose the agenda of the aforementioned organisations in that part of the world. It is also a major distraction for a major portion of the worlds people while agendas are implemented.

Art Mayer
Jun 17, 2023Edited

No one (aside from that handful) wins. For Russia, the best result (if even measurable) would be a degradation (or slowing) of the West's 'Destroy Russia' project (which uses Ukraine as an instrument). But then, what does that matter, given that Russia is willingly heading into the same 4IR/WHO/etc dystopian dustbin as every other country? We'll all be lucky if it does not go nuclear (as the depop lobby is arguably hoping or agitating for - the neocons seem openly cavalier about it).

