Russia and China have “called Trump’s bluff” on Venezuela and are working together to “fortify” Maduro, independent journalist Danny Haiphong announced on December 30. Fact check: Oh, dear.

As a devoted reader of Pepe Escobar (who like all fearless independent journalists refers to Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman as a “goddess”), I was initially confused as to how Nicolas Maduro was seemingly teleported to the USS Iwo Jima last week. Independent journalist Pepe Escobar promised me, repeatedly, that Maduro was armed to the teeth with the finest Russian and Chinese weaponry and would not go quietly. Besides, Moscow and Beijing had already outfoxed Washington, again, because BRICS.

Yes, I was very confused, indeed. That is until I read Pepe’s latest column for independent truth outlet Strategic Culture Foundation, which provided much-needed clarity and relief.

Citing unnamed White Hat sources stationed in BRICS’ secret Multipolar Moon Base, Escobar reveals:

Maduro was protected only by Venezuelan forces, not Russians, as confirmed by independent Caracas sources. When a Russian command got to Maduro’s residence, at first they met resistance by some of Maduro’s own corrupt security. When they were neutralized and the Russians got inside the residence, Maduro had already been extracted by the Delta Force, with key internal help. The chief of Maduro’s security detail was then apprehended – and duly executed.

Okay. Now I feel better because … Russian soldiers on Venezuelan soil executed the head of Maduro’s security detail—instead of, you know, keeping him alive so that he could be interrogated by relevant (Venezuelan) authorities and then put on trial (by the Venezuelans, because they are in Venezuela)?

I thought the Multipolar World Order was all about honoring International Law!?!?!

Why does Pepe insist on inventing total baloney nonsense that any normal person would be embarrassed to write? Why is he incapable of not doing this?

Let us recall some of Pepe’s other Exclusive Reports.

Remember when independent journalist Pepe Escobar reported that Russia shot down an Israeli F-35 “loaded with a nuclear bomb”? Do you remember that? Do you remember when Pepe Escobar, a very serious independent journalist, told you that the Russian air force SHOT DOWN AN ISRAELI JET CARRYING A NUCLEAR BOMB?

Fact Check: PEPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Do you remember when celebrated independent geopolitical truth-teller and Unz Review mega-superstar Pepe Escobar told you that Russia vaporized “9 underground US bioweapon labs” in Ukraine with Iskander missiles? DO YOU REMEMBER?

Fact check: ISKANDER MISSILES CAN’T TALK!!!!!! THEY’RE MISSILES

By the way: It’s no coincidence that both of these exclusives were “confirmed and reconfirmed” by Pepe’s high-level sources at White Hat HQ in Beijing. That’s double-confirmation.

PEPE!

Let’s return to Escobar’s latest Exclusive about how Maduro’s magic carpet ride to the USA is part of a multipolar trap for the Empire of Chaos, which will be brought to its knees by … legal fees:

There has been a tsunami of splendidly stupid speculation that China did not do anything to “save” Venezuela. China is way too sophisticated to engage in brawls. Beijing will fight the Empire of Chaos in court. Silently, with no fanfarre [sp], Beijing has made it very clear that any American attack on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects sealed by contract around the Global South – 150 participating nations at least – will be met with international arbitration in every court from Caracas to Jakarta. Translation – in the only way Western barbarians understand: the legal cost of American regime change operations will become prohibitive.

So the country that allegedly kidnapped the leader of a sovereign nation from his own capital, in the most unapologetic and unlawful way imaginable, is going to care what a court in Indonesia thinks?

Yes. Exactly.

The Axis of Resistance is lawyering up to take down Trump.

This is how we win.

Confirmed and reconfirmed.

