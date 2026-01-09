Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
Jan 9

Hahahahaa so refreshing to see someone else call out Escobar for the nub that he is.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 9

The good thing about the whole thing is that it's looking more and more absurd, almost like they want to look bad.

The boat strikes looked iffy and it was odd to see Hegseth say he authorized double tap strikes when that was a bad thing during Iraq....

This Maduro thing also makes no sense. There's pictures of him wearing 3 different outfits... They let him change often on the military ship? Also his VP didn't seem too concerned and somehow he's gone but she's not automatically president?

When there's a lot of noise, there's a lot of bullshit.

Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Slavsquat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture