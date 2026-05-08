Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
May 8

The only people who should be dying in a ditch in Ukraine are the war profiteers on "both sides" of the messy protracted meat grinder, the bankers, and all avarice multinational corporations that create wealth via death.

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
May 8

I understand and completely agree with your point that young men are always & everywhere sent off as cannon fodder to kill & die in wars for the benefit & profits of the ruling class oligarchy. However, in this context, I understand these people's perspective. My partner was Russian & Victory Day was almost sacred. He lived in Moscow & his brother came from St. Petersburg with photos of their grandfathers mounted on placards to march in the Immortal Regiment parade - something completely separate & different from the military parade on Red Square. The feeling of unity & solidarity was palpable & very powerful. Both of their grandfathers fought in the Great Patriotic War; one was killed in the Battle of Moscow and the other survived the war. That war was existential for Russia and unless you've experienced that kind of threat & devastation, it's impossible to comprehend. Indigenous people are inextricably tied to their land, going back countless generations; it's part of their identity. It's like the Palestinians in Gaza who, even in the face of a genocide that seeks to annihilate their very existence, refuse to leave. Serozha used to say that he was Russian to his bones which I think captures the essence of it.

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