Feb 23, 2022

I for one like to see varying views on the subject of this so-called invasion and I try to link views that may not be the same as mine, because most times one can learn from opposing or differing views. Some views clarify facts, that other views may not see or perhaps overlook. That's how opinions are formed. Fact base analysis should be the key and not just conjecture. I have linked many varied opinions on this matter for some time, such as those by Pepe Escobar, Phil Butler, Mike Whitney, Andrew Korybko, Paul Craig Roberts, Stephen Lendman, Daniel Larison, Marko Marjanovic, yourself, and many more. Understanding the "Big Picture" is the key. Nothing should be overlooked!!!!! Linking yours today @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Feb 23, 2022

"People are forcibly dragged from one stress to another" - so true. From the non-existing "pandemic" to the purposefully planned and orchestrated military and energy crisis, and God knows what else.

As I'm sure you know, Ukraine declared a state of emergency as well. It starts at 00:00 on 24 February and is expected to last for 30 days. Funny thing is that by Ukrainian law, military invasion or a threat thereof is not a reason to introduce state of emergency. It looks like our president (or whoever is behind him) tries to usurp power using the "invasion" as a pretext. Much like Trudeau who insists that he needs emergency powers even though there are no protests going on in Canada now. I may be reading too much into this stuff though...

