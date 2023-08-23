Edward Slavsquat

Mary
Aug 23, 2023

Thank you, made me smile and laugh, your lovely black humor!! Here in thevstates, Ohio, only time people look is when I am walking in the park, most nod and say good morning., except for the woman who says there are cameras

everywhere, she probably right, but she uses her arms as she walks in angles, to ward off pictures she says of her. Idk. But in stores, no,⁹ and I often wonder why we avoid eye contact, I want smiles, hellos, caring, oh well, most look stressed, I'm stressed , but I still try to be pleasant.

impy
Aug 23, 2023

Living in a neighboring country to Czechia, reading Riley's post feels so natural. I can only wonder if it feels exotic to people living far away - as he was chasing mythical dodo birds around Mauritius.

So here's a little exotic tidbit from our neck of the woods:

Street names went through stunning & brave transformation in last few decades in Eastern Europe. Before 1989, street names had to be another cog in socialistic propaganda machine, so the street names were related to Soviet statesmen, generals, Soviet and E.European towns etc. So the street where I lived was Blagoevgrad street, named after a small town in Bulgaria, likely there was some partnership and mayors were penpals.

After 1989 came era of uncritical adoration of the west, so my street name was promptly changed to Pittsburg street (more penpal friends amongst nobility?)

And then finally came era of national awakening and the street name was changed to a local poet.

Since it is not in globalist interests to promote pride in anything national, I predict the street name will be changed eventually to Bill Gates Abbatoir.

